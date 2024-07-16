Senoko's 'Thank You' Campaign will introduce a series of initiatives, starting with a social media contest encouraging Singaporeans to showcase themselves wearing singlets as a collective movement to celebrate everyday habits that conserve energy.

Grand prize of a 6-day Great Barrier Reef ecotourism experience trip for two worth over S$8,000 up for grabs in its social media contest.

Customers' energy savings of up to S$50,000 will be donated to TOUCH Community Services Aspire Fund to uplift low-income families.

Senoko Energy Launches Movement to Celebrate Everyday Energy Savers with National Singlet Month Campaign

Doing good for both the environment and community



Underlining Senoko's commitment to driving change and creating a positive impact on communities, the brand also partnered with TOUCH Community Services in a first-of-its- kind initiative to match customers' energy savings dollar for dollar and donating it in support of TOUCH's initiatives to uplift the disadvantaged in the society.



Customers' household energy usage will be monitored through six bi-monthly checks from 1 Aug 2024 to 31 Jul 2025[1] with the total savings channelled to TOUCH Community Services Aspire Fund that serves to improve living conditions of low-income families. Up to S$50,000 will be donated at the end of the 12-month period.



The campaign will also feature a short film on



Senoko has been at the forefront of powering the nation's growth since its inception. As one of the largest

Wear your favourite singlet at home or anywhere on the go and share with us an energy tip via a video or photo. Follow Senoko Energy on Facebook or Instagram. Tag your post #NationalSingletMonth and two friends. Don't forget to make your profile public so we can see your entry!

Example

Customer

[A]



Energy used in June and July 2024 (kWh)

[B]



Energy used in June and July 2023 (kWh)

Energy conserved



[A - B]

Remarks

A

780

800

20

Customer successfully conserved 20kWh against compared to last year's energy usage.

B

900

800

0

No energy conservation observed, Customer B used more than last year.

C

800

800

0

No energy conservation observed, Customer C used the same amount of energy as last year.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 –Senoko Energy, a committed sustainable energy solutions provider to help Singapore reach our Net Zero goals, announces the launch of its 'National Singlet Month' campaign, celebrating individuals keeping cool through the quintessential Singaporean behaviour of singlet wearing amid the hot weather. This initiative marks the first phase of Senoko's larger 'Thank You' campaign, aimed to spotlight everyday individuals saving energy in their own ways. It is also a part of Senoko's overall brand purpose to support environmental sustainability and promote energy-efficient practices among its customers.Through a series of activities, including a month-long social media contest, short film and influencer engagement, the campaign aims to cultivate appreciation for daily local habits that reduce energy consumption while kicking off a wider movement among Singaporeans to do their part in saving energy for a greener future. To further the benefits, Senoko has also pledged up to S$50,000 worth of customers' energy savings to TOUCH Community Services, encouraging customers to do good for the environment and directly contribute to empowering disadvantaged Singaporeans.Amid global warming, Singapore alongside the rest of the world is facing record temperatures[1]. In response, individuals are keeping cool by turning up the air-conditioning[2], with it accounting for 24% of an average household's electricity consumption[3].Against this backdrop, Senoko's National Singlet Month campaign recognises Singaporeans who choose singlets as a way to stay cool amid the country's tropical heat, transforming everyday fashion into a statement of energy conservation. This initiative is one of Senoko's multiple ongoing sustainability efforts including its SolarShare 2.0 – Singapore's first commercially available peer-to-peer grid scale trading platform for solar energy – and its Memorandum of Understanding with City Energy to explore import of hydrogen power. These comprehensive efforts on various business fronts underscore Senoko's commitment to advancing Singapore's journey towards a net zero."With the National Singlet Month campaign, we are not only encouraging Singaporeans to reduce their energy consumption. It is a wider movement to recognise the current ways in which Singaporeans are already conserving energy and to encourage them to continue championing such behaviours," said Frederik Baerts, CEO of Senoko Energy."As we explore renewable energy solutions such as hydrogen and green electricity imports, we recognise that energy conservation plays a crucial role in our overall sustainability push. Through creative community engagement and strategic partnerships, we aim to make a significant impact on our environmental responsibilities and community commitments," Mr Baerts adds.[1] Meteorological Service Singapore. 2023 Annual Climate Assessment Singapore: http://www.weather.gov.sg/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/ACAR_2023.pdf [2] CNA. Commentary: Singaporeans' reliance on air-cons will only lead to more discomfort: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/singapore-heat-hot-weather-aircon-home-office-consumption-4242321 [3] National Environment Agency. Four In Five Households Motivated To Save Energy If They Can Save Money: NEA Study: https://www.nea.gov.sg/media/news/news/index/four-in-five-households-motivated-to-save-energy-if-they-can-save-money-nea-study [4] Refer to Annex A for details of the social media competition.[5] Prize includes a pair of return flight tickets. accommodation for two and on-ground tour to the Great Barrier Reef.[6] Refer to Annex B for details of mechanics.To participate –Senoko will be tracking the customers' bi-monthly average energy usage from 1 Aug 2024 – 31 Jul 2025 and comparing them against the same customers' bi-monthly average usage in the previous year.Hashtag: #senoko #energy #energysaving #singlet

About Senoko Energy

Senoko Energy Pte Ltd provides energy for life to generations of Singaporeans, delivering safe, innovative, and efficient energy supply to customers since 1977. Integral to Singapore's development, it is a pioneer in power generation and energy solutions, serving Singapore's energy needs with proven reliable performance. As one of the largest power generation companies by installed capacity in Singapore, Senoko Energy has a licensed capacity of 3,300 megawatts (MW), providing about one-fifth of the nation's electricity needs. It is owned by a consortium comprising Marubeni Corporation, ENGIE, The Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc., Kyushu Electric Power Co. Inc. and Japan Bank for International Cooperation. Visit www.senokoenergy.com for more information.



