Harbin Completes the World's Largest Indoor Ice and Snow Theme Park

HARBIN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - Recently, the Harbin Ice and Snow World's all-season ice and snow project has been fully operational. One of the key venues of the project, the "Little Ice and Snow World" (indoor ice and snow pavilion), has been certified by the Guinness World Records as the "world's largest indoor ice and snow theme park".It is an immersive ice and snow light and shadow interactive experience hall, adopting the world's most advanced ice carving and snow building concepts, technologies, and craftsmanship, with a construction area of 23,800 square meters, and featuring 9 themed areas and 13 experience projects. It includes multiple elements such as ice and snow, light and shadow, entertainment, and interaction, using sound and light effects to allow visitors to start a wonderful journey of "crossing winter and summer in one second" even in the hot summer.The indoor ice and snow pavilion of Harbin Ice and Snow World, also known as "Little Ice and Snow World", echoes with the "Great Ice and Snow World" in winter. The ice used in the pavilion comes from the stored ice of the Songhua River and colored ice with edible pigments. The temperature inside the pavilion is maintained between minus 8 degrees Celsius and minus 12 degrees Celsius, allowing it to welcome visitors all year round.The ice and snow pavilion uses internationally advanced ice carving and snow building techniques and craftsmanship, using artistic means and sound and light effects, integrating multiple elements such as ice and snow, light and shadow, entertainment, interaction, gourmet food, and cultural creativity, to build a magical and dazzling "Ice and Snow Kingdom".The operation of the all-season ice and snow project of Harbin Ice and Snow World has met the expectations of visitors who can enjoy ice and snow in Harbin during the summer, promoting the normalization of ice and snow tourism throughout the year, which is of great significance for enriching Harbin's tourism products and creating a "Capital of Ice and Snow Culture".With the opening of the 22nd China Harbin International Beer Festival on the 6th, the Harbin Ice and Snow World Park will become a multifunctional urban ecological resort area integrating ice and snow, beer, food, music, accommodation, animation, and leisure entertainment, bringing summer surprises to local and foreign tourists.Heilongjiang Province always adheres to the high-quality development of all-area and all-season tourism, focusing on creating new growth points for the ice and snow economy, expanding and amplifying the spillover effect, and welcoming friends from home and abroad to Heilongjiang with the most sincere enthusiasm to visit and tour, and to experience the unique beauty of Heilongjiang.Hashtag: #Harbin #Heilongjiang

