SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - Chubb today announced Ben Howell has been appointed Country President of the company's general insurance business in Australia and New Zealand. Currently, Howell is Executive Vice President and Head of Consumer for Chubb Asia Pacific. In his new role, he will have responsibility for Chubb's property and casualty and personal lines operations across Australia and New Zealand.The appointment is expected to be effective 1 September 2024, subject to regulatory approval. Howell will continue to report to Marcos Gunn, Regional President, Asia Pacific, and succeeds Peter Kelaher, who has been appointed Division President of Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa at Chubb."Ben is a highly respected insurance professional with a wealth of experience gained while working in Australia and across the Asia Pacific region," said Gunn. "With a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and driving business innovation while delivering profitable growth, Ben is well placed to further elevate our general insurance business in Australia and New Zealand."Howell has more than 20 years' experience in the insurance industry. He first joined Chubb as an underwriter in Sydney in 2002 and worked for other global insurers before rejoining Chubb in 2016. Since then, he has held increasingly senior roles across the Asia Pacific region.Howell holds a Bachelor of Applied Finance and Laws from Macquarie University.

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

