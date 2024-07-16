Shankar Jha - Managing Director, Group Head, Alpha Quest

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2024 - Alpha Quest Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based Wealth Management Company, today announced the appointment of Shankar Jha as Managing Director, Group Head.In his new role, Mr. Jha will manage investments for wealthy and sophisticated families and work on growing the firm's franchise. Mr. Jha brings 25 years of experience from leading bulge bracket institutions, most recently serving as Managing Director and Group Head at Deutsche Bank's Private Bank. His distinguished career also includes senior positions in private banking and wealth management at other financial powerhouses including DBS Private Bank, UBS, and the Citi Private Bank.Commenting on his appointment, Shankar Jha said, "Sophisticated investors are increasingly recognizing that one-size-fits-all solutions are no longer sufficient. The future of wealth management lies in bespoke advisory services that are completely aligned with clients' investment objectives. I'm excited to contribute to this transformative shift through my role at Alpha Quest, a firm whose leadership I've long admired. Together, we'll work to reinforce Singapore's status as the premier jurisdiction for discerning investors seeking world-class talent and tailored financial solutions."Vinit Sarangdhar, CEO of Alpha Quest, stated, "We are committed to working in the clients' interest at all times, providing them with unbiased advise, professional service and best in class products and solutions. Shankar's extensive experience and expertise in Wealth Management will be instrumental in enhancing the Company's coverage and driving its growth."Hashtag: #AlphaQuest

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Alpha Quest Pte. Ltd.

Alpha Quest holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in providing advisory and discretionary portfolio management service, manages VCC structures and provides family office services to wealthy families across Asia and beyond.



Advertisement

Advertisement