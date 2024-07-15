Encourage continuous innovation in the industry Recognise outstanding contributions of surveyors

Advertisement

HKIS Excellence in Surveying Award

Project Owner

The Reclamation of Three Runway System Project at Hong Kong International Airport

Airport Authority Hong Kong



Innovative Surveying Award

Project Owner

Sustainability Strategy in Road and Tree Inspection by Advanced Geo-spatial Technology

Highways Department



Planning Category

Project Owner(s)

Grand Award

AIRSIDE

Nan Fung Group

Grand Award

Kwun Tong Town Centre Project (K7)

Sino Group and

Chinese Estates Holdings Limited

Merit

A Legacy Reimagined, A Story Retold – Ming Wah Dai Ha Redevelopment

Hong Kong Housing Society

Finalist

KT Marina

K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited and China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Finalist

Monaco

Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited

Finalist

The Salvation Army Lai King Home Redevelopment Project

The Salvation Army



Pre-construction Category

Project Owner(s)

Grand Award

Proposed Composite Development at 28 Tonkin Street

Chinachem Group and

Urban Renewal Authority

Merit

8 Castle Road

Henderson Land Development Company Limited and

New World Development Company Limited

Merit

Central Market

Rider Levett Bucknall Limited and Urban Renewal Authority

Merit

Monaco

Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited

Merit

Public Rental Housing and Subsidised Sale Flats Development at Queen's Hill Site 1, Fanling

Hong Kong Housing Authority

Finalist

Central Asia Hub Phase 3 Expansion

Turner & Townsend Limited

Finalist

WWF HK Mai Po Infrastructure Upgrade

World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong



Construction (Building) Category

Project Owner(s)

Grand Award

Hong Kong Palace Museum

West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

Merit

Inland Revenue Centre in Kai Tak Development

Architectural Services Department

Merit

North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre

Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality

Finalist

Kwu Tung North Multi-welfare Services Complex

Architectural Services Department

Finalist

New Territories (Shatin) Forensic Medicine Centre

Architectural Services Department

Finalist

Tenacity Residence: Ying Wa Street Modular Transitional Housing for The Society for Community Organization

Beria Consultants Limited,

The Society for Community Organization,

Thomas Chow Architects Limited and Yau Lee Construction Co., Ltd



Construction (Infrastructure) Category

Project Owner(s)

Grand Award

The Reclamation of Three Runway System Project at Hong Kong International Airport

Airport Authority Hong Kong

Merit

Enhancement Works for Kwun Tong Sewage Pumping Station

Drainage Services Department

Merit

Improvement to Dongjiang Water Mains P4 at Sheung Shui and Fanling

Water Supplies Department



Construction (Alteration and Addition) Category

Project Owner(s)

Merit

Hang Seng Bank Headquarters - Workplace Transformation

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Finalist

Alteration and Renovation Works for Shun Sing Mansion

Urban Renewal Authority



Sales & Leasing Category

Project Owner(s)

Grand Award

One North

Sino Group

Merit

Monaco One & Monaco Marine

Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited



Post-occupation Category

Project Owner(s)

Grand Award

Maintenance Strategy on ArchSD maintained Man-made Slope

Architectural Services Department

Grand Award

Sustainability Strategy in Road and Tree Inspection by Advanced



Geo-spatial Technology

Highways Department

Merit

CITIC Tower

CITIC Pacific Limited

Finalist

Crafting Homes from Empty Spaces – "from Vacant to Vibrant"

Hong Kong Housing Authority

Finalist

Monaco One

Harriman Property Management Limited



Projects Outside Hong Kong Category

Project Owner(s)

Merit

Building # 15

Beijing Anye Property Management Co., Ltd. and

Swire Properties (China) Investment Company Limited



Jury Panel Convenor

Sr LAU Chun Kong, JP

Past President, 2015/16, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Jury Panel Members*

Sr Prof CHAU Kwong Wing

Chair Professor, Department of Real Estate and Construction, The University of Hong Kong;

Past President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Dr CHEUNG Tin Cheung, SBS

Chairman, Hong Kong Green Building Council



Ar Prof Ada FUNG, BBS

President, Hong Kong Alliance of Built Asset & Environment Information Management Associations;

Chair, Hong Kong Chapter of buildingSMART International



Ir HO Chi Shing

Chairman, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency



Prof LING Kar Kan, SBS

Vice Chairman, Hong Kong Housing Society;

Director, Jockey Club Design Institute for Social Innovation of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



Sr LO Pui Yiu, Sapphire

Assistant Director of Lands, Lands Department, HKSAR Government



Dr TANG Shuk Ming, Winnie, MH, JP

Founder and Honorary President, Smart City Consortium



Mr WONG Chuen Fai, JP

Commissioner for Climate Change, Environment and Ecology Bureau, HKSAR Government



Prof YEH Gar On, Anthony

Chair Professor, Department of Urban Planning and Design, The University of Hong Kong



Ms YU Po Mei, Clarice, JP

Director of Buildings, Buildings Department, HKSAR Government



First Screening Committee*

Sr KAN Fook Yee, GBS

Founding President, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Sr LAM Chun, Daniel, SBS, JP

Past President, 1986/87, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Sr Prof LEUNG Shou Chun

Past President, 1990/91, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Sr WU Moon Hoi, Marco, GBS

Past President, 1991/92, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Sr CHEUNG Ho Sang, Albert, JP

Past President, 1992/93, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Sr LAU Ping Cheung, GBS, JP

Past President, 1996/97, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors,



Sr Prof NG Hang Kwong, Francis, BBS

Past President, 1999/2000, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



Sr Prof WONG Bay

Past President, 2010/11, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Sr KWOK Chi Wo, Simon

Past President, 2013/14, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2024 - The results of the HKIS Awards 2024 were announced and presented at the HKIS Awards Presentation Ceremony on 12 July 2024 at the Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel.aims to commend and recognise the exceptional achievements of Hong Kong surveyors and provide a prestigious platform for surveyors to showcase their outstanding work and promote their professional image. Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, the Awards seek to emphasize the crucial role of surveyors in sustainable development, fostering a culture of sustainable practices in the industry and promoting a sustainable future for Hong Kong. The judging criteria also focus on the efforts made by the entries to integrate innovative sustainable practices into the surveying process.Nine Past Presidents of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors were invited to serve as members of the first screening committee, while the esteemed jury panel was formed by eleven industry leaders. After a rigorous review process of screening, site visits, and jury panel presentations,were selected as the most outstanding project, winning the HKIS Excellence in Surveying Award and the Grand Award in Construction (Infrastructure) Category. The project showcased the surveying team's expertise and innovation in completing a challenging large-scale reclamation.In addition, the Innovative Surveying Award, the new award category introduced in this year to recognise projects that have enhanced the standard of the industry through the application of innovative technologies, was presented tofrom Highways Department who also won the Grand Award in the Post-occupation Category. The project demonstrated how surveyors used innovative tech to enhance efficiency and precision, reflecting their dedication to innovative practices.Other Grand Award Winners include Nan Fung Group's(Planning Category); Sino Group and Chinese Estates Holdings Limited's(Planning Category); Chinachem Group and Urban Renewal Authority's(Pre-construction Category); West Kowloon Cultural District Authority's(Construction (Building) Category); Sino Group's(Sales & Leasing Category); Architectural Services Department's(Post-occupation Category).said,"The surveying profession is the backbone of the development sector in Hong Kong. I am delighted that the HKIS has taken the initiative to organise this meaningful event HKIS Awards, which serves as an excellent platform for promoting and recognising the contributions made by the surveying profession to the development of Hong Kong."said, "We embrace the theme "Surveying for a Sustainable Future", which underscores our commitment to acknowledging the invaluable contributions of surveyors in fostering a resilient and sustainable environment for our city. This year's focus aligns with the broader global agenda, reinforcing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and their integration within the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks of numerous institutions across Hong Kong."said, "This year's award has added two new focus areas to promote sustainable development. The first focuses on sustainable development values, processes and impacts – covering innovative sustainability practices, energy-saving strategies, government policies and their environmental, social and economic impacts. The second focus area emphasizes innovation and technology, looking at the feasibility, technology application, cost-effectiveness and impact on comfort and well-being."Photo 1:HKIS President attended the Award Presentation Ceremony and delivered the welcome speech.Photo 2:, HKIS Awards 2024 Organising Committee Chairlady, said that The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Awards 2024 recognises the professionalism and excellence of surveyors.Photo 3:, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government, attended the Award Presentation Ceremony as the Guest of Honour and delivered the opening remark.Photo 4:, HKIS President;Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR Government, HKIS Awards 2024 Organising Committee Chairlady and, Jury Panel Convenor of HKIS Awards 2024, Jury Panel Members, HKIS Office Bearers and Organising Committee Members at the HKIS Awards Presentation Ceremony.Photo 5:is awarded theand thePhoto 6:fromis awarded theandPhoto 7:HKIS Awards Presentation Ceremony attracts over 350 guests.TheOrganising Committee gives thanks to the following HKIS Past Presidents and industry leaders who have given their support as First screening Committee and Jury Panel members.Hashtag: #HKIS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

Established in 1984, The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 10 July 2024, the number of members reached 10,867 of which 7,837 were corporate members, 50 were associate members and 2,980 were probationers and students. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.



The Institute has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality, construction costs and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey, etc.



Please visit our official website： http://www.hkis.org.hk

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hkisofficial

Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/hkis.surveyors/

YouTube： https://www.youtube.com/@hkisofficial



Advertisement