Founding Managing Director of Media Architects Nick Tay and Founding CEO of LiveU Inc Mr Samuel Wasserman holding the Certificate of Achievement Award for Outstanding Annual Growth for 2022 and 2023

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2024 –LiveU, a global leader in bonded cellular technology for video uplinking and live streaming, proudly recognised Media Architects Pte Ltd for their outstanding performance at the annual LiveU Partners Meeting. Held on 27-28 May in Singapore to coincide with the esteemed Broadcast Asia trade show, the event highlighted Media Architects’ significant achievements and contributions to the industry.Mr Samuel Wasserman, Founding CEO of LiveU, presented Nick Tay, Founding Managing Director of Media Architects, with the Certificate of Achievement for Outstanding Annual Growth for 2022 and 2023. The selection criteria for the award were based on consecutive years of significant revenue growth, evaluated by the Regional Sales Director and approved by the Global Sales Director and CEO of LiveU.The win highlights Media Architects’ resilience in a post-pandemic market, aligning with their mission to empower individuals and businesses through transformative video strategies.“We are truly honoured by this recognition. It reaffirms that we are on the right path – doing what we love and helping our customers make a significant impact with the right technologies. This award inspires us to reach even more customers, knowing that our efforts are making a difference. Just like a good report card, it serves as a stepping stone to the next level for Media Architects,” shared Nick Tay.LiveU has advanced significantly in its capabilities for broadcast-quality wireless live streaming, particularly with recent developments tailored to support remote productions, notably within the sports industry. During the challenging pandemic years, Media Architects effectively utilised LiveU’s proprietary bonded cellular technology to facilitate live streaming and remote production workflows. This collaboration enabled the company to achieve maximum impact through superior live streaming production hardware and solutions.Reflecting on the journey, Nick Tay added, “Starting and running a business is no walk in the park. We have gone through thick and thin, and this award is a pat on our backs. It’s all worth it.” The company plans to celebrate this achievement with their customers and stakeholders, sharing snacks and coffee at their next live event streaming engagements.With the right systems and people in place, Media Architects is poised to continue fulfilling its purpose and helping its clients reach wider audiences and deliver quality live events. The company envisions a world where media and technology inspire, educate, and connect people across all boundaries, nurturing creativity, empathy, and positive change.Hashtag: #MediaArchitects

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Media Architects

Media Architects is a leading provider of innovative media technology solutions and live event video streaming services. With a focus on customer success, Media Architects adopts cutting-edge products and technologies to create video strategies that enrich lives and drive success.



Find out more here.



Advertisement