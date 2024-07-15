Frank (4th from left) on stage with the other winners after receiving his trophy.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2024 - BR Metals, an industry-leading specialist in Platinum Group Metals (PGM) recycling and one of Asia's largest catalytic converter processors founded and managed by Frank Chen, secures a distinguished win in the Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2023/2024. Securing a notable position after a competitive evaluation across ten judging criteria, the esteemed accolade under the Established Entrepreneur category not only recognises its seasoned leader's entrepreneurial prowess but also highlights BR Metals' commitment to environmental stewardship, setting it apart as a notable contributor to the circular economy and Singapore's ambitious sustainability goals.Aligned with the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Singapore is intensifying efforts to fulfil its commitments under the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Paris Agreement. Aiming for a Zero Waste Nation by enhancing recycling, reducing waste, and adopting sustainable practices, the nation strives for net zero emissions by 2050. Complementing these national ambitions, BR Metals has been at the forefront of sustainable practices in the recycling industry, with initiatives aimed at minimising environmental impact and advancing principles of the circular economy. Leveraging state-of-the-art solutions and cutting-edge technologies, BR Metals has established new industry benchmarks in the sampling, analysis and recycling of precious metals from spent catalytic converters and other precious metal scraps.Reaffirming its industry leadership, BR Metals' founder, Frank Chen, has been honoured once again with the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. This latest recognition reinforces the company's leadership in the recycling of precious metals across Asia, spotlighting its excellence through significant regional expansion, robust diversification, and commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer focus.The Entrepreneur of the Year Award, conferred by the ASME and Rotary Club of Singapore, is a prestigious recognition within the business community, celebrating leaders who showcase exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, strategic vision, and social responsibility. Through meticulous evaluation of nominees' business performance, innovation, leadership, and societal contributions, this award reaffirms BR Metals' standing as an industry leader committed to excellence and sustainable practices.In celebration of this esteemed recognition, BR Metals reaffirms its dedication to setting industry standards through innovative and sustainable recycling practices. "We are committed to driving sustainable practices and advancing the recycling industry, and this award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence," stated Frank Chen. With a focus on sustainability that impacts the entire industry, BR Metals continues to lead the way towards a greener future, inspiring other businesses to elevate their environmental efforts.Hashtag: #BRMetals

About BR Metals

BR Metals is a leading precious metals and catalytic converter recycling company based in Singapore with a presence in China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, BR Metals specialises in the recovery and recycling of precious metals, providing environmentally friendly solutions for the recycling of spent catalytic converters and other precious metal scraps from various waste streams. For more information, visit www.brmetalsltd.com.



