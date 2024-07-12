Reclaiming Timeless Flavors: Gourmet Delights Exclusively at Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun

(From left to right) Executive Manager of Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun Eric Lai, Vice President, Chinese Culinary, Galaxy Macau Tam Kwok Sing, Master Chef Li Xiaolin, the Chairman of Macau Cuisine Association, Sunny Ip, Master Chef Lam Chan Kuok and Assistant of Senior Vice President of F&B, Galaxy Macau Mr. Ben Man took a group photo at the kick-off ceremony.

Senior Vice President of F&B, Galaxy Macau Mr. Ben Man delivered welcome speech on the event and expressed the concept of craftsmanship at Galaxy Macau.

Master Lam pointed out that a century-old local store of shrimp paste was the secret of making "Braised Chicken and Fish Maw with Shrimp Paste".

Master Li stated that the "Steamed Pork Belly with Cabbage," a long-cherished delicacy reserved for royalty, underwent a complex and lengthy preparation.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 July 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ integrated resort is wholeheartedly supporting the Macao SAR Government's efforts to solidify Macau's reputation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. With genuine enthusiasm, it invites world-renowned chefs to showcase their culinary prowess, offering visitors a rich and authentic dining journey. As the summer season begins, Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun proudly presents the Master Chef Extravaganza: "South Meets North" Pinnacle Gala Dinner, a joint masterpiece menu by two award-winning chefs — Li Xiaolin, second-generation heir of the century-old Family Li Imperial Cuisine, and Lam Chan Kuok, recipient of the Macao SAR Government's Medal of Merit for Tourism on July 11. This is the first collaboration between the two Master Chefs that embodies the essence of culinary cultures from both regions, exemplifying Galaxy Macau's commitment to bringing visitors the most authentic flavors from around the world with unparalleled craftsmanship.When it comes to Cantonese cuisine, one cannot overlook the esteemed Master Chef Lam Chan Kuok, who boasts a remarkable half a century of culinary expertise. In 2014, Chef Lam was awarded the Chinese Master Chefs Lifetime Achievement Award, underscoring his mastery of the art. Cantonese cuisine upholds the principle of " meticulous approach to cooking and commitment to sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients. " Blending the best of various culinary traditions while adhering to the essence of eating in season. Master Lam has refined this philosophy to perfection.Meanwhile, Family Li Imperial Cuisine, adored by celebrities and leaders across the globe, boasts exquisite cooking techniques steeped in profound cultural heritage. The founder, Master Chef Li Shanlin, can trace his root to Li Shunqing, Lord Secretary to the Qing Imperial family that oversaw the imperial kitchen. This lineage has allowed Family Li Imperial Cuisine to integrate the finest elements of Imperial Court cuisine and traditional Beijing delicacies, adhering strictly to the principles of "meticulous care, superior ingredients, and precise craftsmanship" . As Li Shanlin's sole heir, Master Li Xiaolin has further elevated the reputation of Family Li Imperial Cuisine, garnering not only a Michelin two-star rating but also the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Lifetime Achievement Award, shining as the proud successor to the royal culinary traditions of the Qing dynasty.Among the lavish menu, a parade of renowned northern and southern dishes captivated guests' palates. A standout was the "Beijing Style" Lobster, a classic from the prestigious Family Li Imperial Cuisine. Made with a whopping 5.5-pound Australian lobster, lotus root, wood ear mushrooms, cucumbers, and Beijing scallions, this culinary masterpiece epitomizes the pinnacle of freshness and flavor, leveraging imperial cooking techniques. The "Steamed Pork Belly with Cabbage", a long-cherished delicacy reserved for royalty, underwent a complex and lengthy preparation. The pork, carefully chosen to be perfectly balanced in fat and lean, weighed an impressive 110 pounds. After nearly 10 hours of boiling, roasting, and steaming, this culinary masterpiece satisfied the palates of Qing dynasty emperors.From the south, the "Braised Chicken and Fish Maw with Shrimp Paste" by Master Lam stole the show. This exquisite creation used shrimp paste handcrafted by a century-old local store to introduce a complex umami flavor, braised with delicate Taishan Red Lip Fish Maw and a 200-day-old castrated chicken. elevating the succulent chicken and treasured fish maw to sensational heights. Meanwhile, the "Steamed Marble Goby" featuring a rare 5-pound wild goby prepared in the esteemed "Qilin" style, was a testament to authenticity. Steamed with ginger, ham, and mushroom slices, the fish retained its pure flavors while adding an extra layer of freshness.The exquisite meal featured an array of exquisite starters, including the delicate "Pigeon", the savory "Razor Clam," and the tangy "Cherry Radish". From the south, a renowned soup, "Double-boiled Australian Abalone with Red Mushrooms & Tangerine Peel", warmed guests' hearts and palates. The "Steamed Fried Rice with Shrimps in Lotus Leaves", a local specialty crafted with locally sourced shrimps and abalone sauce, was another highlight. For dessert, there was the remarkable "Egg Pudding" that Empress Dowager Cixi loved— a dessert that does not stick to chopsticks, bowls, or lips — as well as the nourishing "Bird's Nest and Lotus Seed Sweeten Soup" made with rice from the West of Beijing, which the rice variety was cultivated by Emperor Kangxi himself in the imperial fields and the renowned "Eight Treasure Cake", a nourishing cake enjoyed by Emperor Qianlong to accompany his tea, hailed as the premier health-promoting pastry with a history spanning millennia. The table was adorned with a selection of classic dishes that delighted guests from all corners of China. The gala dinner attracted a distinguished gathering of guests, including renowned foodies and gourmet experts from both mainland China and Macau. Two culinary masters, representing the northern and southern culinary traditions, personally shared the origins and cooking techniques behind these classic dishes, adding to the festive and lively atmosphere.To preserve and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the classic northern and southern Chinese cuisines, Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun has specially selected four renowned dishes from each tradition: "Beijing Style" Lobster", "Braised Chicken and Fish Maw with Shrimp Paste", "Steamed Pork Belly with Cabbage" and "Steamed Rice with Shrimp in Lotus Leaf Wrap". These dishes will be available exclusively from July 13 to 31, inviting diners to savor the exquisite craftsmanship of two master chefs. The intricate preparations of these dishes, embodying the delicate balance of strength and finesse that characterizes both northern and southern culinary arts, demonstrate their vast diversity and intricate techniques. Through this joint promotion of these classic northern and southern dishes, Galaxy Macau aims to highlight the traditional Chinese food culture and present a harmonious fusion of the two culinary styles, showcasing their interdependence and mutual enhancement.As a renowned local seafood specialist with 30 years of history, Tam Chai Yu Chun has a firm place in the hearts of Macau locals, as well as numerous visitors. With the opening of Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun, the popular restaurant brings its authentic local flavors to a world-class luxury integrated resort for the very first time.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

