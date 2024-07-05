The chocolate snack, which has become an international sensation, is distributed by Mamabox Corporation

Vending Machine at Marina Square, level 3 Children's playground area

Feastables Lucky Draw

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 July 2024 -, the chocolate brand by popular American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, which has become a worldwide sensation, is now available in Singapore. Known for his larger-than-life stunts, generous giveaways, and a whopping 291 million followers on YouTube, MrBeast has channelled his passion for creating joy and excitement into Feastables, a brand dedicated to delivering 'the best-tasting chocolate on earth'.introduced its new packaging and formula in February 2024, offering chocolates in three delectable flavours, Milk Chocolate, Milk Crunch, and Peanut Butter. With MrBeast's mission to create the world's best-tasting chocolate, this new formula highlights his dedication to quality and enjoyment, delivering a rich and indulgent taste. Additionally, the introduction of a new breakable bar format makesmore convenient and perfect for sharing, inviting everyone to enjoy the irresistible flavours oftogether.Since entering the Singapore market early this year with the help of MAMABOX , the official Singapore distributor of Feastables,has quickly established itself as a beloved brand of chocolate snacks. Available in vending machines islandwide as well as in leading physical stores such as 7‑Eleven, FairPrice, Sheng Siong, and Cheers, and popular online platforms like Lazada, Shopee, Qoo10, and RedMart, Feastables has cemented its status as a beloved local favourite. To cater to the growing regional demand of the exceptionally popular chocolates, an exclusivekiosk will soon be launched at Jewel Changi Airport, opposite Shaw Theatre. For those not visiting Singapore any time soon, Feastables can be purchased online and the chocolates will be shipped right to your doorsteps.This July, MAMABOX is thrilled to announce The ' Feastables 10K Lucky Draw ' a lucky draw where one lucky winner will take home the grand prize of S$10,000 cash, while 100 winners will receive tickets to Adventure Cove Waterpark, as well as redemption of an exclusive mystery gift with a spend of S$80.00 at mamabox.sg . Running from now till July 31st, 2024, 11:59 pm with winners being notified by phone and/or email on August 8th, 2024.To add on, MrBeast's recent video, where he built 100 homes and gave them away, showcases his commitment to philanthropy and making a positive impact. This generous spirit is reflected in Feastables, not just through delicious snacks but also through initiatives like the lucky draw, bringing joy and excitement to fans and consumers alike.Not just delicious snacks,chocolates are also the ideal gifts for any occasion. Offering a lavish taste experience that chocolate lovers will appreciate and with a variety of flavours, there is something for everyone. By gifting, you share a piece of the excitement and joy associated with MrBeast, making your present unique and memorable.For more information, visit mamabox.sg or contact them via email at [email protected] Hashtag: #mamaboxsg #mamabox #MrBeast #Feastables #Singapore #Delicious #Chocolate #Luckydraw #AdventureCove #Waterpark #AdventureCoveWaterpark #mysterygift

