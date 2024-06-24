Bupa and Quality HealthCare Medical Services receive HKQAA ESG Connect recognition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2024 - Bupa (Asia) Limited (Bupa) and Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited (QHMS) are proud to announce that they have been awarded the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agencymark and sticker. This recognition highlights Bupa and QHMS's exceptional performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Both companies have also received the, underscoring their significant contributions to the development of the ESG ecosystem.The HKQAA ESG Connect Program promotes continuous ESG development by building and nurturing the ESG Connect ecosystem. It encourages businesses to implement ESG practices, voluntarily disclose ESG initiatives, and engage with stakeholders. The HKQAA ESG Connect Program recognition signifies Bupa and QHMS's steadfast commitment to providing ESG solutions. Through innovative and efficient campaigns and services, they aim to enhance their ESG performance and drive sustainable development across the industry and community."Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world," said. "We are immensely honoured to receive this significant accolade from the HKQAA ESG Connect Program. This acknowledges our ESG practices and inspires us to continue striving for greater contributions to society and the environment. Bupa and QHMS remain dedicated to innovation, providing sustainability solutions, and collaborating with various sectors to promote sustainable development."There is an inextricable link between our planet and our health, and delivering healthcare has a significant environmental impact. The healthcare industry must reduce its environmental footprint while protecting and regenerating the planet. Bupa and QHMS recognise the need to mitigate this impact and are actively collaborating with their partners to educate, advocate, and swiftly effect change. They contribute to the communities by engaging with local and community partners.Bupa's global initiative, Healthy Cities, encourages people to become more active to protect their health and the environment. Bupa Hong Kong launched Healthy Cities in 2023, promoting step challenges among participants. Additionally, Bupa Hong Kong sponsored RunOurCity's 2023 STREETATHON. To reinforce the connection between planetary health and physical health, Bupa Hong Kong has partnered with local start-up Clearbot on a marine waste clean-up initiative as part of its commitment to Mission Regenerate.Bupa's healthcare division, QHMS, is deeply committed to Hong Kong and places significant emphasis on corporate social responsibility. Over the years, they have actively taken responsibility for caring for the environment and the community. In response to the ageing population and healthcare needs of the public, they organise various health volunteering services and health education programmes for the elderly and the community, raising awareness of disease prevention and demonstrating their commitment to be a healthcare partner.The HKQAA ESG Connect mark awarded to Bupa and QHMS denotes a milestone in their leadership and ongoing contributions to the ESG field. They look forward to future collaborations with more organisations, collectively advancing long-term sustainability development and creating a better world for future generations.Hashtag: #Bupa #QHMS #QualityHealthCare #ESG

Bupa – A health insurance specialist

Bupa is an international healthcare group dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world for over 70 years. We serve more than 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest our profits into enhancing healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.





Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of provider service points in Hong Kong.For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/

About Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited

Rooted in Hong Kong as Dr. Anderson & Partners since 1868, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS) has provided healthcare services for over 150 years. Today, we are one of Hong Kong's major private healthcare providers.



We offer a wide range of services, including Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Wellness, through a network of over 1,650 service points across Hong Kong.



QHMS is committed to supporting the Government's policy through various public-private partnership programmes to provide medical services to the public.



The QHMS App, our proprietary health and wellness mobile app, offers a range of features including e-ticketing for GP visits, e-booking, health records, video consultations, and health information, bringing healthcare services to everyone's fingertips.



In October 2013, QHMS became part of Bupa, an international healthcare company.



For more information, visit www.qhms.com/en.

