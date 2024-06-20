At a time of accelerated growth, the AI-driven enterprise orchestration platform welcomes new members to Product and Go-to-Market teams

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2024 - Workato ®, the leading AI-driven Enterprise Orchestration platform, today announces two new appointments to the leadership team; Chandar Pattabhiram is joining as the company's first Chief Go-to-Market Officer, and Bhagat Nainani is joining as the Head of Product and Engineering. A signal of the company's momentum, these new leadership appointments reflect Workato's investment in helping its customers and partners innovate, empower, and scale."We are fortunate to have experienced several milestones this year, from being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for iPaaS to announcing our Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS. We pride ourselves on striving for success and being an eclectic group of individuals," said Vijay Tella, Co-founder, and CEO of Workato. "We are thrilled to celebrate and welcome new leaders across teams to support Workato's continued growth. Chandar and Bhagat each bring unique expertise as we continue to cement ourselves as the leading enterprise orchestration platform."Chandar Pattabhiram joins Workato as the company's first Chief Go-to-Market Officer. He will preside over strategic GTM and transformation, marketing, field readiness, and North American partnerships. Pattabhiram has over 25 years of experience and proven success in GTM transformation, category creation, demand generation, and partner and community activation at iconic category-defining brands like Marketo and Coupa. Most recently, Pattabhiram served as CMO of Coupa, responsible for all aspects of Revenue Marketing including GTM strategy, product and segment marketing, growth marketing, and corporate marketing, scaling the company from approximately $150M to nearing $1B in revenue."When you look at a company at the simplest level, take a lemonade stand for example, however sophisticated the business is, the lemonade better be good. It was clear from the beginning that Workato has the best 'lemonade' in the enterprise orchestration category," said Pattabhiram. "The market opportunity for integration and orchestration platforms is immense and essential. In this world of AI, companies across all industries must orchestrate their business processes across applications in the simplest and fastest way possible. With an incredible foundation in place, we're going to be able to scale at speed, bringing all facets of the go-to-market organization together. I'm excited to join this journey with the Workato team, to create lasting change and opportunity."Bhagat Nainani joins as Head of Product & Engineering, where he will lead the global P&E team and build upon Workato's foundation of automation, integration, and AI solutions. With over 20 years of experience managing international teams to deliver high-quality enterprise products and business applications, Nainani's background is in product development specializing in SaaS applications, cloud infrastructure, and distributed systems. He was most recently at SAP, responsible for application development, automation, and integration products of the SAP Business Technology Platform."I'm proud to be joining the Product and Engineering team at Workato when AI innovation is pushing the boundaries of automation and integration," said Nainani. "Workato has been in a period of rapid growth, which creates a unique opportunity to deliver an AI-enabled orchestration platform. Building a product that enables our customers and partners to empower their teams and scale across their organizations at speed is one of the reasons why I'm thrilled to be joining."Workato enables enterprises to transform their business operations by orchestrating business processes end-to-end and operationalizing AI across the entire organization. Designed with best-in-class security and governance, scalability, performance, and availability, Workato's low-code, no-code platform makes it easy for IT and business teams to integrate their applications, data, and experiences.To learn more about Workato and the future of automation, integration, and AI, visit www.workato.com Hashtag: #Workato

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Workato

The leader in AI-driven enterprise orchestration, Workato helps organizations drive business efficiency at scale without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 1,000 top brands, including Broadcom, Doordash, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:



Advertisement