World Vision Hong Kong co-organised a climate change seminar with CESGA Alumni Asia and Friends of the Earth (HK). Tony Rinaudo, the Principal Climate Action Advisor of World Vision Australia (left 4) and other expert speakers shared how nature-based carbon reduction projects can mitigate the impact of climate change as well as the impact on people in vulnerable areas. Dr. the Honounrable Lam Ching-choi, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development (CCN&SD) (middle) was also speaking as the Guest of Honour.