Arla Foods Ingredients targets nutrition-conscious gamers with new beverage concept

Advertisement

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM / BANGKOK, THAILAND / JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2024 - Arla Foods Ingredients launched 'PROGAMER,' a high-protein, ready-to-drink product for gamers aiming to boost nutrition and gaming performance.The concept features energy-boosting ingredients alongside the game-changing whey protein isolate Lacprodan® SP-9213, which is clear, provides a refreshing taste and is high in essential and branched-chain amino acids.Cido Silveira, Arla Foods Ingredients Marketing & Business Development Manager – South America, said: "There's a stereotype of gamers bingeing on unhealthy snacks and guzzling down energy drinks, but a new, nutrition-focused generation is emerging. They want to maintain their energy and concentration levels over marathon sessions, but they also want the many benefits that high-protein products offer. PROGAMER allows manufacturers to formulate unique, refreshing, clear, high-protein solutions for gamers who want more from their energy drinks."Protein plays a crucial role in general health, supporting muscle growth, repair and overall body function. Research has also found that consuming essential amino acids leads to improvements in attention and cognitive flexibility. A study on esports athletes , meanwhile, showed that sufficient protein intake is associated with improved cognitive performance in gaming.A 310ml can of the 'PROGAMER' beverage concept features 15g of protein, including 3767mg of branched-chain amino acids. It also contains taurine, magnesium, zinc, caffeine and vitamins A, B3, B6 and B12 to support essential gamer needs such as concentration and vision. In addition, the concept isfree from sugar, fat and lactose and contains only 60 kilocalories per can.Arla Foods Ingredients will present 'PROGAMER' at NIS in São Paulo, Brazil, on April 23-24, at Stand 3-35, showcasing e-sports nutrition prospects in Latin America— over half of Brazilian gamers play over 20 hours weekly Visitors to the stand will also be able to discover two clear shake concepts made with 100% whey protein isolate ingredients. Go Natural is a fruit-infused flavored water made with Lacprodan® ISO.WaterShake. Go Fresh, meanwhile, is a thirst-quenching shake created with Lacprodan® ClearShake that has a refreshing lemonade taste.Hashtag: #ArlaFoodsIngredients

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Arla Foods Ingredients

Arla Foods Ingredients, a subsidiary of Arla Foods, is a global nutrition leader committed to sustainability and innovation, serving major brands worldwide.



Click here for more.





Advertisement