GEORGE TOWN, April 29 — The Penang government is rolling out its federal-funded heritage conservation initiative with an initial allocation of RM6.5 million to Category I heritage building owners as repair incentives.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who presented the mock cheques to the recipients of the heritage building repair incentives today, said 47 recipients were selected out of 76 applications for Category I buildings.

Category I buildings consist of heritage buildings classified as houses of worship, clan associations and community organisations.

He said there were a total 437 applications for Category II buildings so it will take time to finalise the successful recipients.

“The recipients will be announced in stages by the middle of next month,” he said in his speech when presenting the cheques to the recipients.

He said this will also enable the recipients to get the necessary technical support and consultation throughout the repair works.

Also present for the ceremony was George Town World Heritage Incorporated general manager Ang Ming Chee who said the federal government had given a grant of RM25 million for the state to implement heritage conservation initiatives for George Town.

The first component under the initiative is the heritage building repair incentives meant for category I and II building owners to repair the physical aspects of the buildings.

She said there will be four projects under the capacity building component of the initiative and it included community based disaster risk reduction projects, dilapidation report and community based capacity building for intangible heritage.

“We will also be implementing the accessibility component through the upgrading of five-foot ways, improving the way finding system and establishing a George Town Heritage Research, Education and Learning International Centre,” she said.