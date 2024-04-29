KOTA BARU, April 29 — Four Thai security personnel were injured in the bomb explosion and gunfire which occurred a little after midnight yesterday in Kampung Pasemas, Sungai Golok, Narathiwat Province in Thailand.

Sungai Golok District Police Chief, Pol. Col. Jadsadavit Inprapan said the four security personnel in a four-wheel-drive vehicle were on their way to Sungai Golok when the bomb exploded.

He said the bomb was believed to have been planted by wanted criminals along the route used by security personnel vehicles.

“During the explosion, the suspects also fired several shots at the security personnel.

Advertisement

“In defence, the security personnel fired back at the suspects, prompting them to flee the scene,” he told Bernama today.

The injured security personnel were taken to Sungai Golok Hospital for treatment.

Jadsadavit said initial police investigations also found a white sedan vehicle with a foreign plate number at the scene.

Advertisement

He said following the incident, Thai security forces have tightened controls and closed several illegal crossings along the border to prevent the suspects from entering and exiting the border.

Earlier, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also said that the Malaysian Police will collaborate with Thai authorities in addressing the case.

“The safety of residents residing near the border area must be prioritised, including the safety of our police personnel on duty in the area,” he said. — Bernama