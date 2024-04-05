11 th May (Sat) and 12 th May (Sun), 2024 at Fukuoka PayPay Dome and Jigyomomochi Special Site

May (Sat) and 12 May (Sun), 2024 at Fukuoka PayPay Dome and Jigyomomochi Special Site 1 st June (Sat) and 2 nd June (Sun), 2024 at Odaiba Marine Park

June (Sat) and 2 June (Sun), 2024 at Odaiba Marine Park Special website: https://star-island.jp/en

Tickets on sale: https://l-tike.com/starisland/

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 April 2024 - The STAR ISLAND Executive Committee and the STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA Executive Committee are delighted to announce that the futuristic fireworks entertainment, STAR ISLAND, will be held in Japan (Fukuoka and Tokyo) for the first time in five years, having been held in various countries worldwide since 2017.







■Features of STAR ISLAND





STAR ISLAND has achieved considerable success through its performance in various countries such as Singapore and Saudi Arabia, earning global acclaim from audiences. The STAR ISLAND is composed of six essential components.













*The aforementioned components may vary depending on the selected performance area and ticket type.



