Activity 1: Receive one limited exclusive SANRIO CHARACTERS tote bag upon taking photos with on-site installations and share on social media with campaign hashtags^.



Time: 14:00 - 20:00

Activity 2: Guests wearing or carrying any SANRIO CHARACTERS apparel can enjoy a free ride on the Golden Reel.



Applicable dates: March 29 - March 31

Activity 3: Free popcorn offer to immerse yourself in the carnival atmosphere of the SANRIO CHARACTERS cute invasion at Studio City!



Applicable dates: March 29 - June 30



Time: 12:00 - 18:00



MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 March 2024 - Get ready to step into a joyous world of SANRIO CHARACTERS at Studio City with the "SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL" campaign launching on March 29. Guests will have the opportunity to embark on a SANRIO journey with their favorite characters including HELLO KITTY, MY MELODY, KUROMI, CINNAMOROLL, GUDETAMA, POMPOMPURIN, BAD BADTZ-MARU, KEROKEROKEROPPI, and LITTLE TWIN STARS.Studio City will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of SANRIO charm, featuring life-sized installations of endearing characters with camera-ready spots throughout the resort, and a number of exclusive experiences*. Guests are invited to explore SANRIO-themed interior designs, savor gourmet delights at selected outlets, and enjoy a one-of-a-kind SANRIO themed Golden Reel cabin experience complete with a limited-time SANRIO CHARACTERS afternoon tea set offer.In addition to the visual and culinary delights, the Carnival also offers a host of interactive activities designed to delight and engage. From SANRIO CHARACTERS meet-and-greets to complimentary popcorn giveaways, the Carnival ensures a memorable experience for visitors of all ages. Guests can also capture and share joyful moments to receive special gifts.Melco Style WeChat members may enjoy exclusive privileges* — members can look forward to complimentary gifts upon spending MOP500 at designated outlets and a SANRIO CHARACTERS X Melco Style Macau Pass with a spend of MOP1,000.Whether you are a lifelong fan or discovering the charm of Sanrio family for the first time, the "SANRIO CHARACTERS STUDIO CITY CARNIVAL" is the perfect way to welcome spring.^The designated hashtags:#Sanriocharacters#StudioCity#MelcoStyle#SanriohkFor more information, please visit https://www.studiocity-macau.com/en/offer/sanrio-at-studio-city

