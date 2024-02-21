Siam Piwat Partners with Hyundai Department Store to Forge Global Retail Collaboration Phenomenon, Reaffirming Crowning Achievement in the Limitless Expansion of Global Ecosystem

Advertisement

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2024 - Reinforcing its success in establishing a borderless global business ecosystem,, has recently unveiled a significant collaboration. Partnering with, both entities have joined forces by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU), aiming to elevate and revolutionize the future of retail. This collaboration seeks to perfectly synergize exceptional benefits, offering exclusive experiences and services to members of both parties. With a shared objective of cultivating and promoting new business opportunities on an international scale, the partnership is geared towards the development of world-class destination projects., remarked, "This collaboration aligns seamlessly with Siam Piwat's business principles, which revolves around thestrategy. We prioritize fostering a constructive ecosystem continuously by partnering with leading and robust global business entities and consolidating remarkable potential to propel business growth in innovative and boundless ways."expressed, "This is the first time a Korean department store has outsourced the operation of a part of a store in a famous overseas shopping mall. With a shared commitment to excellence, we have partnered with the Siam Piwat Group, renowned for its global destination shopping centers that have long captured the hearts of tourists. Together, we aim to offer superior benefits and elevate the customer experience. This collaboration also presents a significant opportunity to break down market boundaries and showcase the potential of K-Culture, a highly popular trend in Thailand."The collaboration with Hyundai Department Store enables the creation of a more complete ecosystem by leveraging the strengths of both businesses towards a shared objective.It seeks to leave a lasting impression, providing customers from both parties with a unique and superior lifestyle experience.Given the robust potential of both renowned retail enterprises, evidenced by the significant usage of their services and the substantial spending of customers,Additionally, this collaboration presents an opportunity to support Thai entrepreneurs in showcasing their creative products to international markets, propelling local heroes to global prominence as well as encouraging small and medium-sized Korean brands to have the market opportunity abroad. This partnership will yield boundless success and drive the business towards sustainability.In addition, both entities are committed to, Emphasizing the importance of the Global Destination project that always won the people's hearts.Siam Piwat Group has successfully reinforced its Global Ecosystem by forging partnerships with world-class multinational retail giants. These include PARCO Shopping Complex in Japan, TAIPEI 101 in Taiwan; Republic of China, Hong Kong Times Square, ION Orchard Department Store in Singapore, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Plaza Indonesia in Indonesia, which is a diverse business group encompassing shopping centers. These strategic partnerships connect and extend extraordinary benefits to visitors and entice shoppers from retail alliance members across various countries to visit and shop at Siam Piwat Group shopping centers. Moreover, these collaborations contribute to enhancing the shopping and lifestyle experiences for both Chinese and global tourists, facilitated by platforms such as Alipay, Klook, and Trip.com. This not only promotes the tourism sector but also bolsters the Thai economy as a whole.Hashtag: #SiamPiwat

