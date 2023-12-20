Elements Countdown Music Festival Lineup

Advertisement

Phone: +855 (0)89 948 871 (ENG) / +855 (0)86 999 182 (KH) / +855 (0)17505444 (KH)

+855 (0)89 948 871 (ENG) / +855 (0)86 999 182 (KH) / +855 (0)17505444 (KH) Bay of Lights Entertainment Facebook: http://tinyurl.com/Bay-of-Lights-Entertainment

http://tinyurl.com/Bay-of-Lights-Entertainment Wonder Pass Website: http://tinyurl.com/Element-Musice-Festival

http://tinyurl.com/Element-Musice-Festival Wonder Pass Mobile App: http://tinyurl.com/Wonder-Pass-App

SIHANOUKVILLE, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2023 - Get ready to ring in the New Year in style as themakes its debut in Cambodia. Taking place from December 30 to 31 at the stunning Bay of Lights in Sihanoukville province, this electrifying event promises an unforgettable experience of epic proportions.Headlined by global, the festival boasts an impressive lineup of international DJs, including, and many more. Prepare yourself for a tidal wave of beats, as these talented acts unleash the most pulse-pounding EDM tracks to make your farewell to 2023 nothing short of legendary., the 'Element' Music Festival is set to welcome up to 14,000 attendees for an electrifying adventure. With a history of drawing nearly a million festival-goers, you won't want to miss this opportunity to be a part of the action.For added convenience,. Not only will you be just a short walk away from the event, but you'll also have access to unique dining options, Cambodia's only reverse bungee jump, and an expansive water park for a refreshing break from the festival activities.But the excitement doesn't end there. Beyond the 'Element' Music Festival, the Bay of Lights, an ambitious US$16 billion coastal township development project, is poised to become the next must-visit destination in Indochina. Embarking on a transformative expansion in early 2024, it will feature an experiential Business Center, a world-class golf driving range, and a thrilling go-kart racetrack, solidifying Bay of Lights' vision as a dynamic and interconnected community.Join us at the Bay of Lights as we bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the New Year with a bang at the 'Element' Countdown Music Festival. Immerse yourself in breathtaking scenery, pulsating music, and unforgettable experiences. Tickets are on sale now, so grab yours and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime.Hashtag: #BayofLights #ElementMusicFestival2023 #BayLightsNYE2023

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bay of Lights

Discover The Bay of Lights: Sihanoukville's $16 billion jewel, where luxury meets nature across 934 hectares of coastal splendor. Experience unparalleled living with state-of-the-art residences and amenities set against a backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty. Join us in the dawn of a new era for Cambodia's premier destination. Uncover the full story at thebayoflights.com.





Advertisement

One Asia Ventures

For over 9 years, One Asia Ventures has fueled Asia's party scene, sparking joy across 500+ festivals & concerts. Nearly 1 million attendees have danced to their beat—from Unseen Music Festival's electrifying crowds to SIAM Songkran Music Festival's rich cultural tapestry. They're masters of unforgettable moments, uniting diverse communities through shared celebrations.

