HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 -Currently, organisations are required to set up their own infrastructure within China and obtain the necessary licenses before they can start operating. Software AG's new collaboration with Tencent Cloud will enable these manufacturers to start connecting devices in China to Cumulocity IoT in the same way as anywhere else in the world: with one simple transaction with Software AG.Bernd Gross, CTO at Software AG, commented: "The business landscape in China is unique, and establishing operations in China could be challenging without a reliable partner. This is why we're very pleased to join forces with Tencent Cloud who will help us to easily extend Cumulocity IoT's benefits into China for our international smart equipment manufacturing customers to continuing operating and growing anywhere around the world."The new collaboration alleviates the complexity of setting up new IT capabilities for manufacturers who want to commence operations quickly and easily within China. Tencent Cloud will host cloud instances of Cumulocity IoT that can be immediately available via a local partner to ensure compliance with Chinese regulations. Software AG together with its partners also offers a service to handle the application process necessary to export data collected within the country. Smart Equipment Manufacturers around the world use Cumulocity IoT to connect smart devices, gather important operational and process data and create new 'as-a-Service' business models for themselves by tracking the usage and performance of their equipment.Software AG's collaboration with Tencent Cloud not only positions it as a key player in China but also sets the stage for significant strides in driving digital transformation in Hong Kong. By leveraging its integration technologies and the powerful Cumulocity IoT platform, Software AG is well-prepared to lead the charge in enabling diverse industries in the region to embrace IoT, gather crucial operational data, and adopt innovative 'as-a-Service' business models. With its expertise and the support of industry partners, Software AG is poised to revolutionize the digital landscape, empowering organizations to thrive in the era of connected devices and smart integrations.Hashtag: #SoftwareAG #IoT #SaaS #platform #Tencent #Cloud #Cumulocity Wechat: Software AG Asia

About Software AG

Software AG helps companies create effortlessly connected experiences for their customers, employees and partners. Its enterprise-grade iPaaS integrates anything, anywhere, any way users want by bringing application, data, B2B, API and event integration together in the same generative AI-enabled platform.



Trusted by the world's best brands for more than 50 years, Software AG enables end-to-end visibility and governance across geographies, IT environments, and complex business ecosystems, with hybrid multi-cloud connectivity, and enterprise-grade security relied on by banks, governments, and corporations around the world.





