No.

Time

Event

Location



1

9:00 December 1, 2023

Press conference to announce the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023

Ho Chi Minh City



2

20:00 December 12, 2023

Opening ceremony of the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023, broadcast live on VTV1

Hoa Binh Square, Ward V, Vi Thanh City



3

December 11, 2023 - December 14, 2023

Vietnam Rice Road Exhibition Area

Xa No canal embankment



Exhibition area of socio-economic achievements and OCOP products of provinces and cities nationwide

Thong Nhat Street, Provincial People's Committee Administrative Area



Rice industry value chain exhibition area

Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street, Provincial People's Committee Administrative Area



Exhibition area of socio-economic achievements and Hau Giang products

Hoa Binh Street, Provincial People's Committee Administrative Area



4

8:00 December 12, 2023

Exhibition area of socio-economic achievements and Hau Giang and Launching the implementation of the Project "Sustainable development of one million hectares specializing in high-quality rice cultivation and low emissions associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030."

Hamlet 12, Vi Trung commune, Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province



5

14:00 December 12, 2023

Vietnam-Africa policy dialogue: South-South cooperation for food system transformation

Hall 1, Hau Giang Provincial Convention Center



6

8:00 December 13, 2023

Developing the responsible and sustainable Vietnam rice Value chain workshop

Hall 1, Hau Giang Provincial Convention Center



7

8:00 December 13, 2023

Global rice market and trends workshop

Hall 2, Hau Giang Provincial Convention Center



8

14:00 December 13, 2023

International workshop on science, technology and innovation in rice

Hall 1, Hau Giang Provincial Convention Center



9

15:00 December 13, 2023

Record-setting organization

Festival food court

