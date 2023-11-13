



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 November 2023 - Converging an atypical mix of corporate leaders, tech venture founders, style icons and cultural trend-setters, the Tatler Gen.T Summit was staged in Hong Kong for the first time on 9-10 November. The summit facilitated rich conversations and brought together Asia's most influential young leaders from the fields of Web3 and AI, technology, arts & culture and sports, human sciences, F&B and more to ignite new possibilities. The success of the debut event marked the upbeat beginning to the event's planned three-year run in Hong Kong.

Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), remarked, "Hong Kong proves to be absolutely the best-fit destination to debut an event like this that sets out to ignite new ideas, as the city is full of excitement and energy. Similar to what the event hopes to pursue – new possibilities for growth, the city is ever progressing with new developments. Together with Brand Hong Kong, the HKTB is delighted to bring in this innovation festival to add momentum to the city's MICE tourism recovery and nurture youth development, which is in-line with the HKSAR Government's endeavours."



Tamara Lamunière, Founder of Tatler Gen.T said, "Hong Kong is full of energy with a growth mantra, while having a solid business and investment environment. It perfectly fits the values that of Tatler Gen.T was built on—to inspire, boost and connect leaders across Asia. We look forward to growing together with Tatler's community of influential entrepreneurs and helping to support Hong Kong's stature as the World's Meeting Place, as well as a premier destination for talents acquisition, professional exchange and business growth."



Hong Kong appeal accentuated by diversified local experiences



Other than a highly curated speaker programme encouraging scintillating discussions and sharing, Tatler Gen.T Summit also presented an equally well-designed leisure programme for delegates to witness business success infused with Hong Kong's cultural essence.





Steve Chen, a speaker of the Tatler Gen.T Summit, said, "I'm very pleased to participate in this premier event in Hong Kong, a global business hub with a dynamic startup ecosystem, and get a deeper look into this vibrant city. On top of the city's eccentric nightlife, the eco diversity and revitalisation tours gave everyone an insider experience of making a business out of Hong Kong's unique heritage, nature and culture."





The only billionaire in Nepal, Binod Chaudhary, said, "It was exciting to meet some of Asia's most influential young leaders in Hong Kong. This growing city not only is perfect for developing business but also energetic with endless possibilities. With its vibrant mix of ideas, cultures and languages, I can see why Hong Kong's diverse talent pool is expanding."

The Tatler Gen.T Summit was hosted at M+, one of the world's largest museums of contemporary arts, which befits the event's ideal of inspiring new ways of thinking, doing and leading. More than 300 Asia's most promising young leader rubbed shoulders with some of Asia's most influential entrepreneurs, investors and institution leaders, such as Steve Chen, Co-founder of YouTube, Binod Chaudhary, Chairman of CG Global Corp and Datuk Nicol Ann David, record-breaking squash champion, to gain a renewed sense of purpose, a stronger network and thought-provoking ideas. Featured topics on entrepreneurship, culture and F&B were designed to help young aspirational leaders launch, grow and accelerate business in Hong Kong and Greater China.Hashtag: #HongKong #MICE #Convention #BusinessEvents #TatlerGenT #GenTAsia #youth #youthdevelopment #entrepreneur #Innovation #Leadership

Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a Government-subvented body. Operating 15 offices around the world and representative offices in seven different markets, its primary mission is to maximise the social and economic contribution that tourism makes to the community of Hong Kong, and consolidate the city's position as a world-class destination. The HKTB works closely with the Government, travel industry and other partners to promote Hong Kong worldwide, widen the range of tourism products and elevate service standards, as well as enhance the experiences of visitors during their stay.

Tatler Asia

Tatler Asia, the leading luxury media company in Asia, celebrates its 46th anniversary this year. Its mission is to build, inspire and empower Asia's most influential communities through the power of unparalleled storytelling, iconic brands and innovative creative concepts. Tatler is present in eight markets across Asia and is owned by the Lamunière family.