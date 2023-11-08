Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 November 2023- Building on the tremendous success of last year's inaugural FutureGEN Girls Leadership Summit, the second) organized by the("") was held on November 4, 2023 at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.Guest of Honour, Miss. Alice Mak, SBS, JP, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), officiated at the Opening Ceremony of the Summit, alongside Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, Founder of JYCGIF, and Ms. Diana Cesar, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank.This year's FGG Summit, supported by The Home and Youth Affairs Bureau of HKSAR, Hang Seng Bank, and other 19 organizations, dedicated its theme to "Discover Your Purpose, Unleash Your Potential."said: "The Summit is one of vision, specifically upskilling our teens to cater the future needs of society. I hope that students will take this opportunity to contemplate their position in the future society and I am very eager to witness their transformation into a female leader in different areas."The FGG Summit drew nearly 300 teen girls from over 40 schools. At the Summit, teen girls took their first steps toward developing their education and career pathways through unique leadership development and STEM learning opportunities, and by networking with peers.In her Opening Remarks,said"We are living in the information age, a time when the world is changing at a rapid rate but also there are infinite new possibilities. The FGG Summit is just the beginning of teen girl's journey - to empower them to take a leap forward, to explore possibilities and unleash their boundless potential to pursue their own unique goals. It is my hope that students will leave the FGG Summitenough to fly wherever their purpose takes them, and to continue to make meaningful contributions to the lives of others around them."said: "Hang Seng Bank believes in the power and potential of young talent. It's crucial for the younger generation to embrace the unknown, strive to excel, and don't fear mistakes. We will continue to promote a worldly perspective and a constructive mindset, enabling them to gear up effectively for what's ahead."The FGG Summit 2023 featured: aand, inspirational panels led by industry leaders and trailblazers, as well as future workplace skill-building workshops. The Summit presented diverse opportunities for young people's well-rounded development.The Finale of the IdeaGO Ideathlon 2023 (the 'Ideathon'), jointly organized by the JYCGIF and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), was also held at the Summit this year, with the ion of empowering teen girls to gain a deeper understanding of and appreciation for innovation and technology (I&T) fields.Over the last few months, Ideathon participants learned and adopted design thinking and I&T to formulate solutions and mockups/prototypes to address issues related to health and wellbeing, sustainability (low carbon & green living), and challenges faced by women in society. Industry professionals from renowned technology companies offered mentorship and workshops in 3D printing, AI applications and Robotics to the teams. Participants also visited Science Park and its InnoPark to gain knowledge of the I&T ecosystem and new industrialization.At the Summit, the Finale presented 12 outstanding projects developed by participating schools and teen girls.:– Empower Me (Carmel Pak U Secondary School): A groundbreaking AI platform revolutionizing career development for mothers. By offering AI-generated CVs and skill matching services, Empower Me empowers mothers to maximize their spare time and unlock their professional potential.– (True Light Middle School of Hong Kong): An innovative social project making purchasing menstrual products such as sanitary pads, disposable panties and black skirts, easy and accessible, with the aim of destigmatizing menstruation and normalizing associated purchases and learning, promoting correct health knowledge and concept.– Your Way Home (Marymount Secondary School): Harnesses the power of 3D printing to create personalized tracking devices for the elderly. This device, equipped with AI GPS devices and imprinted with images of their loved ones (such as grandchildren), encourages individuals with dementia to wear them, protecting their safety."HKSTP is dedicated to nurturing future talent and empowering young people as influential figures in the I&T ecosystem. In this golden era of I&T, there are infinite possibilities for youth to grow and thrive. Through the collaboration with JYCGIF, we look forward to enhancing the interest in I&T and entrepreneurial spirit among teen girls, motivating them to contribute to Hong Kong's development into an international I&T hub."Under the partnership between HKSTP and JYCGIF, an array of activities including the IdeaGO Ideathon were organised for female secondary school students from local schools to experience first-hand opportunities in the I&T sector, spurring more young women to pursue a career in the industry.Looking forward, "JYCGIF is committed to continuing to work closely with local and global community leaders to create diverse opportunities that empower teen girls regardless of their backgrounds to become next generation leaders and contributors," said Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng.For more information about the Summit, please visit: https://www.jycgirlsimpact.org/programs-fgg/ Schools, youth groups, and other organizations interested in learning more about JYCGIF are invited to visit: https://www.jycgirlsimpact.org/ or follow JYCGIF IG or Facebook for more updates about events and activities.Instagram： https://www.instagram.com/jyc.girlsimpact/ Facebook： https://www.facebook.com/jyc.girlsimpact/ Hashtag: #JenniferYuChengGirlsImpactFoundation

About JYC Girls Impact Foundation

JYC Girls Impact Foundation ("JYCGIF") is a non-profit charitable organization focused on educating, inspiring, and empowering teenage girls to become "future ready leaders" – proactive, digitally savvy decision makers who leave a major local and global footprint. JYCGIF is on a unique ion to uplift the status of women in society and in the workplace by building the strongest pipeline of teenage girls who are both inspired and equipped with the future ready resources, skills and mindset to become tomorrow's leaders. For over a year now, JYCGIF has been providing teen girls with a variety of STEM learning and leadership development opportunities that rest on three pillars: Future Ready Leadership Development, STEM Exposure and Skills, and Education Access. JYCGIF's signature programs include "10,000 Girls4Girls Coding+" and "CareerXplorer."



