CYBERJAYA, July 30 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen strategic cooperation in developing communications infrastructure along the nation’s highway network.

The MoU aims to accelerate digital infrastructure development alongside physical infrastructure to improve telecommunications coverage and service quality while supporting national economic growth.

Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi witnessed the exchange of the MoU between MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and LLM chairman Datuk Seri Ir Hasni Mohammad.

In his speech at the event, Fahmi said strengthening communications coverage along highways was a strategic investment that would enhance public safety, improve economic productivity and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation.

“In line with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani and the government’s commitment to ensuring the benefits of digitalisation are enjoyed by all Malaysians, this collaboration between MCMC and LLM reflects the spirit of Di Mana Ada Jalan, Di Situ Ada Internet (Where There Is a Road, There Is Internet),” he said.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim.

Fahmi said the collaboration would deliver benefits beyond improving network coverage, including ensuring safer journeys for highway users through better access to emergency communications, navigation applications and real-time traffic information.

He said the collaboration would support economic growth and the logistics sector, which increasingly relies on data and digital connectivity for vehicle monitoring, fleet management and the more efficient movement of goods.

Fahmi said it would also strengthen the digital foundation to support the development of future mobility technologies, including intelligent transport systems, the implementation of the Multi-Lane Fast Flow (MLFF) system and various smart mobility initiatives that require robust, resilient and reliable communications infrastructure.

It also reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring the nation’s digital development extends beyond urban areas to include transport corridors, he added.

“To ensure this collaboration translates into tangible action, MCMC and LLM will establish a Joint Task Force to coordinate project implementation, identify priority areas and address implementation challenges more quickly and effectively.

“This approach will enable issues related to site access, technical approvals and development coordination to be addressed in a more integrated manner, thereby accelerating the delivery of benefits to the people.

“I am confident that through the commitment, expertise and collaborative spirit of all parties, we will not only improve communications coverage along the nation’s highways, but also build a stronger foundation to support the smart mobility ecosystem, accelerate digital economic growth and create a more connected future for generations to come,” he said.

According to a joint statement by the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Works, the collaboration reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to strengthening cross-ministerial and inter-agency cooperation through a whole-of-government approach to ensure more efficient, integrated and high-impact project implementation.

The statement said both agencies would work together to develop communications infrastructure at locations requiring improved telecommunications coverage and service quality, including weak coverage areas (blind spots) that frequently result in dropped calls, by utilising highway reserve land or the Right of Way (ROW).

“As part of the implementation of this initiative, MCMC on May 15 issued an invitation to improve internet coverage through the construction of communications towers along 10 LLM-managed highways identified as having weak coverage.

“This includes the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2), the West Coast Expressway (WCE), as well as geographically challenging locations such as the Menora Tunnel and Gua Tempurung on the North-South Expressway (PLUS),” the statement said. — Bernama