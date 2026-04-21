KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malaysia’s trade with West Asia fell 30.4 per cent to RM21.41 billion amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, said Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

The chairman of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) said exports to the region dropped 23.6 per cent to RM9.87 billion, mainly due to lower shipments of palm oil, petroleum products and electrical and electronic (E&E) goods.

“The conflict has disrupted supply chains and pushed up costs, including freight charges and insurance, adding pressure on exporters.

“While the direct impact is still limited, we are monitoring the situation closely due to potential spillover effects on global trade,” Reezal Merican told a press briefing at the Matrade headquarters here today.

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