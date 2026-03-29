MANAMA, March 29 — Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) confirmed that its facility was subject to an Iranian attack on Saturday, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

“The safety and security of Alba’s people remain its top priority and the Company confirms that two of Alba’s employees sustained minor injuries,” Alba said in a statement.

Alba is assessing the extent of the damage to its facilities and remains focused on maintaining its operational resilience and the safety of its employees.

The company will provide further updates, as required, in due course. — Bernama-BNA