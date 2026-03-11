KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Hong Leong Islamic Bank has refreshed its consumer-facing brand identity as HLB Islamic, alongside a strengthened core proposition that encourages customers to manage wealth through a Shariah-guided lifecycle approach.

The move marks a new chapter for the bank, anchored by the philosophy ‘Timeless Principles Guiding Tomorrow’s Wealth’, introduced during its 20th anniversary last December.

HLB Islamic’s Hayat @ HLB Islamic proposition reframes financial services as a holistic journey rather than a series of individual products, integrating all offerings into a single vision of wealth stewardship guided by Shariah principles.

According to Kevin Lam, Group Managing Director & CEO of Hong Leong Bank (HLB), the transition aims to scale HLB Islamic’s Shariah-compliant franchise as a primary growth engine while serving as a unified gateway for customers within the broader Hong Leong Financial Group ecosystem.

“Our transition to HLB Islamic is a deliberate step to foster deeper brand affinity with our diverse clientele and a clear declaration of our intent to scale our Shariah-compliant franchise into a primary engine of growth for HLB,” Lam said.

“By aligning our Islamic banking identity more closely with the core HLB brand, we are making our Shariah-compliant solutions more intuitive, accessible, and digitally integrated.

“Looking ahead, our goal is for HLB Islamic to be the preferred gateway for wealth stewardship in Malaysia, demonstrating that value-based solutions that are truly customer-centric can lead the market in both innovation and resonance,” he added.

The Hayat @ HLB Islamic framework integrates the bank’s full suite of products along five pillars of Islamic Wealth Stewardship, supporting customers across their financial lifecycle.

The journey begins with Wealth Creation and Accumulation, helping customers generate purpose-driven wealth from their first paycheck and invest in Shariah-compliant assets.

It is secured by Wealth Protection, which safeguards against financial uncertainty, and enriched by Wealth Purification, which encourages ethical stewardship through giving.

The final pillar, Wealth Distribution, focuses on legacy planning, allowing customers to pass on both financial assets and values to future generations.

Dafinah Ahmed Hilmi, CEO of HLB Islamic, said the initiative reflects the bank’s responsibility to help customers manage wealth responsibly throughout different life stages.

“We understand that our customers entrust us with the fruits of their success and the security of their family’s future. It is a responsibility that requires us to be incredibly thoughtful, and this realization is what led us to launch Hayat @ HLB Islamic,” Dafinah said.

“We believe that financial planning should be grounded in a long-term wealth stewardship mindset; by building our solutions around the various life stages of our customers, we ensure that this journey is simple, seamless, and intuitive,” she added.

She also highlighted the holistic principles of Islamic banking: “There is an inherent beauty in Islamic banking. Its principles offer a holistic and dignified view of wealth, connecting every financial decision with a balanced responsibility toward society.

“Grounded in Maqasid al-Shariah foundations, Hayat @ HLB Islamic integrates the full arc of a life journey, from a child’s first savings to legacy planning, ensuring the path is not only profitable but purposeful.”

In line with this commitment, customers can now access Zakat, Sadaqah and Waqf services directly through the HLB Connect app, removing the need to navigate external platforms and enabling contributions as part of everyday banking.

To celebrate the launch, HLB Islamic is offering an exclusive promotion for customers to embark on their Hayat journey with a chance to visit their “Destinasi Impian” (“dream destination”) in Japan, China, or Vietnam by engaging with eligible products across any of the five Hayat @ HLB Islamic pillars.