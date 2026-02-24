KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Pharmaniaga Bhd was among the most active counters on Tuesday after reporting lower net profit but higher revenue for the financial year (FY) ended December 31, 2025.

The pharmaceutical group’s net profit fell to RM48.51 million from RM131.82 million a year earlier, while revenue rose to RM3.92 billion from RM3.75 billion.

In a note, MBSB Investment Bank Bhd said it expects Pharmaniaga’s performance in FY2026 to improve, supported by continued government backing for its concession-based drugs and logistics businesses and the anticipated exit from Practice Note 17 status.

Rising regional and global demand for insulin and vaccines, along with a projected RM2.1 billion concession budget for 2026, are also expected to underpin growth, it added.

“Pharmaniaga has demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental, social and governance standards, with its FTSE4Good score rising to 4.6 in 2025. We believe this momentum could continue in 2026,” MBSB said.

It maintained a “buy” call on the stock, revising the target price to 36 sen from 29 sen.

At 11.40am, Pharmaniaga shares eased one sen to 30.5 sen, with 48.17 million shares traded. — Bernama