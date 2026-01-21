PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — The country’s economy is currently on the right track with Malaysia continuing to be the focus of foreign investors and large companies, said Madani Government spokesman Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also communications minister, said this was proven by the latest announcement that Malaysia’s trade volume had exceeded RM3 trillion for 2025, and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was estimated at 4.9 per cent last year.

“Our economic growth is better than what we expected. We had expected GDP growth of between 4.0 and 4.8 per cent, but alhamdulillah, the fourth quarter showed a very brisk growth.

“Our economy is healthy, fresh and moving fast, so for the whole year, the economic growth is 4.9 per cent which is more than what we expected,” he said at the monthly gathering of the Ministry of Communications and Amanat 2026 here today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Malaysia’s trade volume surpassed the RM3 trillion mark in 2025 for the first time ever, reaching RM3.06 trillion, an increase of 6.3 per cent compared to the previous year, while exports exceeded imports, resulting in a trade surplus of RM151.8 billion.

The country’s exports surpassed RM1 trillion for the fifth consecutive year, increasing 6.5 per cent to an all-time high of RM1.607 trillion, while imports grew 6.2 per cent to RM1.455 trillion.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the country recorded good performance as a result of political stability and good policies implemented by the Madani Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Outsiders see what is happening in our country as a movement, change and a very positive transition. This can only happen in a stable political situation and stable policies.

“These are two very important factors for investors and also those who see Malaysia as a good investment destination,” he said.

He said that over the past three years, the Madani Government has focused on efforts to correct several matters and resolve pending matters, such as the issue of salary adjustments for civil servants.

“(Another example) can be seen when we implemented targeted subsidies within two years, starting with diesel, electricity, chickens, eggs, and finally RON95. We can reduce waste, save from leakage and give to those who need it.

“For three months of the year we have managed to save RM800 million each month, which is when we targeted RON95 only for Malaysian citizens. Not only do the people continue to get subsidised RON95 fuel, but the price of fuel has also dropped to RM1.99 per litre,” he said. — Bernama