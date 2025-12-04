KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Short-term rates are expected to remain stable today, supported by Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the banking system is estimated at RM41.76 billion in the conventional market and RM23.04 billion in Islamic funds.

The central bank will conduct three reverse repo tenders: RM1.0 billion each for seven and 90 days, respectively, and RM1.5 billion for 32 days.

Additionally, it will offer a RM200 million Islamic reverse repo tender for 90 days.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repos, sell-and-buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities with tenors of one week, one month and three months.

At 4 pm, BNM will conduct up to RM45.3 billion in conventional overnight tenders and RM23.7 billion in murabahah overnight tenders. — Bernama