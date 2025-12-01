KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Foreign investors were net sellers across the eight markets in the week ended November 28, 2025, with total outflows reaching US$1.17 billion (RM4.83 billion), about 5.8 times less than the week before.

MBSB Investment Bank Bhd’s (MBSB IB) Fund Flow Report for the week ended November 28, 2025, said South Korea posted its fourth straight week of net foreign outflows, with an outflow of US$1.0 billion, the largest outflows in the region, as investors turned cautious following the Bank of Korea’s hawkish hold.

“The Philippines ended its three-week consecutive streak of net foreign inflows, registering US$54.6 million in net foreign outflows. This was despite the trade deficit narrowing to US$3.83 billion in October 2025, the smallest in five months.

“Thailand extended to a five-week consecutive streak of net foreign outflows, totalling a modest US$34.7 million, while Vietnam continued to post weekly net foreign outflows since late July, with the previous week’s total outflows at US$22.1 million,” it said.

For Malaysia, MBSB IB said foreign investors extended a two-week consecutive streak of net selling, registering RM484.8 million in outflows.

“Friday (-RM484.5 million) and Monday (-RM328.4 million) were the only days that saw net foreign selling, while Thursday saw the largest inflow at RM158.3 million, followed by Wednesday (RM120.5 million), and Tuesday (RM49.4 million),” it said.

MBSB IB said that the top three sectors that recorded net foreign inflows last week were financial services at RM226 million, telecommunication and media at RM154.0 million, and consumer products and services at RM69.6 million.

Meanwhile, the top three sectors that recorded net foreign outflows were utilities at RM420.5 million, industrial products and services at RM310.1 million, and construction at RM63.6 million.

MBSB IB said that local institutions extended a two-week consecutive streak of net buying at RM356.4 million.

“Similarly, local retailers logged their second consecutive streak of net buying at RM128.4 million.

“The average daily trading volume (ADTV) saw a broad-based increase: local retailers registered a 9.3 per cent increase, while local institutions and foreign investors recorded increases of 1.2 per cent and 42.0 per cent respectively,” it added. — Bernama