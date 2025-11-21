KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index extended losses in early Friday trade, following Wall Street’s retreat as artificial intelligence (AI) sector jitters weighed on sentiment.

At 9.07am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.02 points to 1,616.94, after opening 2.24 points lower at 1,617.72, following Thursday’s close of 1,619.96.

Market breadth was negative, with 308 decliners against 89 gainers. Another 237 counters were unchanged, 2,153 untraded, and 20 suspended.

Turnover stood at 141.81 million shares valued at RM84.09 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd recommended stock accumulation at current levels, citing potential fund interest in 2026 earnings for revised valuations.

“We expect the index to trend between 1,620 and 1,630 today,” it said in a note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and SD Guthrie rose two sen each to RM9.92 and RM5.38, respectively, while Hong Leong Bank gained four sen to RM21.18. TNB and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM13.14 and RM8.13, while Public Bank fell three sen to RM4.27 and CIMB declined one sen to RM7.52.

On the most active list, Mitrajaya added 2.5 sen to 78 sen, Formosa Prosonic jumped 47 sen to RM2.04, and Tanco and XOX closed at RM1.03 and 5.5 sen. Dagang Nexchange and Perak Transit eased half-a-sen to 28 sen and 27.5 sen, respectively.

Top gainers included APM Automotive, up 27 sen to RM3.47; Sunway Construction, up 15 sen to RM5.88; CI Holdings, up seven sen to RM2.58; and Mega First, up six sen to RM3.53.

Among the top losers, BLD Plantation fell 78 sen to RM12.52; Malaysian Pacific, 66 sen to RM30.04; Dutch Lady, 38 sen to RM28.20; and Petronas Dagangan, 28 sen to RM21.20.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 30.12 points to 11,767.17, the FBM Emas Index slid 33.10 points to 11,997.91, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 39.08 points to 11,958.55.

The FBM ACE Index eased 34.29 points to 4,939.27, while the FBM Mid 70 Index fell 78.72 points to 16,844.06.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 19.28 points to 18,404.10, the Plantation Index fell 5.33 points to 8,220.87, the Energy Index eased 1.36 points to 755.93, and the Industrial Products and Services Index lost 1.08 points to 165.32. — Bernama