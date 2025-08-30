BANGKOK, Aug 30 — Travelling in Thailand this November? Don’t be alarmed if your 50- and 100-baht notes look a little different; they’re going polymer.

Thailand began switching banknotes to plastic in 2022 with the 20-baht note, which lasts about eight years – four times longer than paper.

Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said the new polymer bills resist dirt and moisture, so they’re tougher and longer-lasting, Bangkok Post reported yesterday.

That means fewer replacements are needed, saving money and cutting waste; a win for both the bank and the environment.

The notes will look familiar, but watch for upgraded security features like a transparent window with embossed numerals and colour-changing ink.

Braille symbols and raised edges will also help visually impaired users identify denominations by touch.

The polymer 50- and 100-baht notes hit circulation on November 21, while older paper notes remain legal, so don’t panic if you see them in your wallet.

For visitors, the key takeaway: these notes are real, just plastic, so spend and receive them with confidence.