KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Petronas Dagangan Bhd’s (PDB) net profit eased to RM265.53 million in the second quarter ended 30 June 2025, from RM276.39 million a year earlier, weighed down by weaker margins.

Revenue for the quarter fell to RM9.07 billion from RM9.84 billion, reflecting a 4.0 per cent decline in average selling prices and a 1.0 per cent drop in sales volume.

For the first half, PDB posted a higher net profit of RM559.03 million compared to RM502.43 million a year earlier, despite revenue slipping to RM18.16 billion from RM19.23 billion. — Bernama