KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has received a notice of additional assessment amounting to RM609.03 million from the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB) for the 2023 assessment year.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the utility company said the notice was issued on July 30, 2025.

“In light of the Federal Court’s decision on a similar notice issued to TNB for the 2018 assessment year, TNB is currently evaluating its available legal options to address this notice of additional assessment,” the company said.

It added that the evaluation also considers the fact that TNB has already applied for investment allowance under Schedule 7B of the Income Tax Act 1967, which includes claims for the 2023 year of assessment. — Bernama