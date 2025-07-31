KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia closed at its intraday low on Thursday, tracking weaker regional sentiment despite optimism on Malaysia’s strategic policy vision under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) announcement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the 13MP at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.25 points or 0.74 per cent due to late selling to settle at 1,513.25 from Wednesday’s close of 1,524.50.

The benchmark index opened 0.51 of-a-point firmer at 1,523.99 and hit its highest level at 1,524.05 in the early session before trending downwards throughout the rest of the day.

However, the broader market was slightly positive, with gainers outpacing losers 545 to 475, while 483 counters were unchanged, 992 untraded and 53 suspended.

Turnover increased to 3.77 billion units worth RM3.10 billion from 2.65 billion units worth RM2.07 billion yesterday.

The local index’s slide was in tandem with the negative tone across key regional markets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.60 per cent to 24,773.33, Singapore’s Straits Times Index shrank 1.06 per cent to 4,173.77, South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.28 per cent to 3,245.44, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.02 per cent to 41,069.82.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd’s head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said the Bursa Malaysia Technology Index rebounded sharply after three consecutive sessions of decline.

He said the recovery was driven by renewed investor optimism following Anwar’s presentation of Malaysia’s strategic policy vision under the 13MP.

“The plan lays the foundation for the country’s medium-term economic transformation, with a strong emphasis on inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation.

“Flagship initiatives such as the National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan 2030, along with a concerted focus on strengthening digital infrastructure, are intended to position Malaysia as a regional hub for high-value, future-facing investments,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Sedek also said investors awaited clarity ahead of the United States (US) trade tariff negotiations deadline.

He noted that market sentiment remains fragile, with heightened uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of US trade policy under President Donald Trump’s anticipated announcement either today or tomorrow.

“Additionally, investors are also monitoring whether the current tariff negotiation deadline will be extended; the imposition of new tariffs on Malaysia as the country currently faces a 25 per cent rate and other trading partners; and the potential revision or reversal of previously secured tariff arrangements.

“While no official announcements have been made, the uncertainty surrounding trade policy direction has prompted many Malaysian firms to adopt a wait-and-see approach, delaying investment decisions and export orders pending further clarity,” he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank lost six sen to RM9.39, Public Bank fell eight sen to RM4.21, Tenaga Nasional dropped 26 sen to RM13.02, CIMB was flat at RM6.55, while IHH Healthcare gained two sen to RM6.65.

Of the most active counters, Pharmaniaga went up 1.5 sen to 17.5 sen, Zetrix AI added 3.5 sen to 88 sen, Top Glove advanced 1.5 sen to 68.5 sen, VS Industry perked up 7.5 sen to 80.5 sen, while TWL and EA Holdings were flat at 2.5 sen and half-a-sen, respectively.

Top gainers Malaysian Pacific Industries bagged 74 sen to RM20.14, Nestle climbed 68 sen to RM88.08, and Hong Leong Industries garnered 16 sen to RM13.06.

As for the top losers, Hong Leong Bank dipped 30 sen to RM19, Petronas Chemicals erased 19 sen to RM3.88, and Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 12 sen to RM19.58.

Across the broader market, the FBM Emas Index shaved 35.06 points to 11,400.47, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 42.19 points to 11,156.51, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 12.35 points to 11,461.67.

However, the FBM 70 Index surged 114.91 points to 16,604.61 and the FBM ACE Index climbed 24.33 points to 4,618.21.

By sector, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.75 points to 159.14, the Plantation Index ticked shed 12.47 points to 7,395.04, and the Financial Services Index sank 145.03 points to 17,152.70, while the Energy Index was 4.63 points higher at 748.34.

The Main Market volume expanded to 1.94 billion units valued at RM2.77 billion from 1.26 billion units valued at RM1.81 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover advanced to 1.43 billion units worth RM210.54 million from 1.07 billion units worth RM160.12 million previously.

The ACE Market volume rose to 404.93 million units worth RM124.64 million from 312.33 million units worth RM99.59 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 259.94 million shares traded on the Main Market; industrial products and services (299.56 million), construction (92.70 million), technology (247.03 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (139.16 million), property (244.76 million), plantation (18.93 million), REITs (29.79 million), closed-end fund (12,800), energy (107.40 million), healthcare (344.88 million), telecommunications and media (57.99 million), transportation and logistics (33.65 million), utilities (62.91 million), and business trusts (15,500). — Bernama