KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Stock exchange company Bursa Malaysia Bhd shares slip in early trade following a lower business performance recorded in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (2Q 2025).

At 10.09am, the counter lost three sen to RM7.63 with a total of 103,300 shares traded.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, the exchange said its 2Q 2025 net profit fell to RM57.06 million versus RM80.45 million in the same period a year ago, mainly due to lower operating revenue.

Revenue also slipped to RM172.58 million from RM199.94 million previously.

“The securities market recorded a segment profit of RM85.3 million in 2Q 2025, a 24.4 per cent decrease against RM112.8 million in 2Q 2024, on the back of lower operating revenue of RM110.3 million compared to RM141.4 million,” it said.

In a note today, CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd said the exchange is cautiously optimistic about its outlook, with expectations of improved market sentiment and trading activity in the second half of 2025 (2H 2025).

“Bursa Malaysia views 2H 2025 as a potential turning point for Malaysia, premised on the anticipated resolution of tariff-related uncertainties, which could help restore investor confidence and bring additional liquidity into the market,” it said.

The investment bank maintains a “Hold” rating on Bursa Malaysia with a target price of RM7.40 per share. — Bernama