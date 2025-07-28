KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has revised Malaysia’s 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection to between 4.0 per cent and 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent - 5.5 per cent previously.

The projection takes into account various tariff scenarios, ranging from continued elevation of tariffs to more favourable trade negotiation outcomes.

In a statement today, the central bank said the forecast remains subject to uncertainties surrounding the global economy, both on the downside and the upside.

“Favourable trade negotiation outcomes, pro-growth policies in major economies, continued demand for electrical and electronic goods, and robust tourism activity could raise Malaysia’s export and growth prospects,” it said.

Meanwhile, BNM Governor Datuk Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the Malaysian economy remains resilient despite global uncertainties, supported by the outcome of structural reforms undertaken over the years.

“The sustained strength in economic activity and moderate inflation provides a supportive environment to pursue structural reforms for a more resilient and competitive Malaysia in the future,” he said. — Bernama