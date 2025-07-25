KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB) has secured two contracts from its long-term clients in Thailand, with a combined value exceeding RM500 million.

SEB group chief executive officer Muhammad Zamri Jusoh said the awards build upon SEB’s long-standing partnership with clients in Thailand, given the group’s proven track record for similar offshore campaigns in the kingdom.

“It also demonstrates our strategy of bidding for projects that are aligned to the group’s risk appetite, core capabilities, and vessel deployment efficiency,” he said in a statement today.

SEB said the contracts were awarded to its wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Energy (Thailand) Ltd (SETH), for an installation and removal campaign, and subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services.

It added the installation and removal contract, awarded by Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd and Chevron Offshore (Thailand) Ltd is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

SEB said the offshore installation and removal campaign will be executed by the group’s engineering and construction team.

Meanwhile, the service orders for SEB’s subsea IRM services were awarded by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Ltd (PTTEP) with the scope of work comprising saturation diving operations for facilities in the offshore petroleum blocks in the Gulf of Thailand (G1/61 and G2/61 projects).

SEB said these operations would be executed by the group’s operations and maintenance business segment, using SEB’s dedicated subsea construction vessel, Sapura Constructor, equipped with accommodation for 120 personnel and diving support facilities for up to 15 divers.

“The works for subsea IRM have commenced in the second quarter of 2025. SEB is already doing subsea IRM works for PTTEP in Malaysia,” added the group. — Bernama