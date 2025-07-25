LONDON, July 25 — Puma’s shares were seen down around 20 per cent in early trade on Friday after the German sportswear brand slashed its full-year outlook and posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, citing increased currency headwinds and impacts from US tariffs

The company now expects an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) loss for 2025.

It also expects annual sales to decline by a low double digit percentage, having previously forecast of low-to mid single digit-growth.

US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and uncertainty over his trade policies have sent global markets into a tailspin and significantly dampened investors’ economic optimism.

Analysts at JP Morgan said in a note that Puma’s quarterly results and revised outlook came in significantly lower than the broker’s expectations.

“We expect consensus earnings per share (EPS) to come down accordingly following the revised guidance and expect a negative share reaction as the market opens,” analysts added.

Puma will host a press conference call at 0930 CET and an analyst call at 1500 CET Friday. — Reuters