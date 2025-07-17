NEW YORK, July 17 — Wall Street stocks finished higher yesterday, overcoming a mid-session swoon after US President Donald Trump denied plans to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Major equity indices had moved suddenly negative following reports that a dismissal could be imminent, but they recovered quickly once Trump ruled out firing Powell -- for now.

Trump, who has bitterly attacked the Fed chair for months, said such a move was “highly unlikely” and that “I’m not talking about that” when asked if he would fire Powell.

All three major US indices finished the rollercoaster day higher, with the tech-focused Nasdaq ending at a third straight record.

“It’s very clear that the market wants to go higher,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments, who described investor reaction to Trump’s mixed messaging on Powell as typical of a bullish tilt.

“Every time we get bad news thrown at it, the market shrugs it off and continues to rally, including today,” Sarhan said.

The Powell drama also jolted the Treasury and currency markets. The dollar retreated against the euro and other major currencies, although it recovered some of its losses after Trump denied he would fire Powell.

Besides the Fed drama, markets have also weighed Trump’s myriad tariff actions amid worries about inflation. The US president has vowed numerous tariff increases on August 1 if trading partners fail to secure deals.

After the June consumer price index showed increased pricing pressure following US tariffs on Tuesday, the producer price index was unchanged on a month-on-month basis, cooling from growing 0.3 per cent in May.

But the Fed’s “Beige Book” survey of economic conditions, however, pointed to increasing impacts from Trump’s various tariffs.

Many firms said they passed along “at least a portion of cost increases” to consumers due to tariffs, while also expressing expectations that costs will remain elevated.

Among individual companies, Goldman Sachs jumped 0.9 per cent after quarterly earnings easily topped analyst estimates. CEO David Solomon predicted an uptick in dealmaking, pointing to greater “confidence level on the part of CEOs, that significant scaled industry consolidation is possible.”

Ford slumped 2.9 per cent after disclosing that it would account for US$570 million (RM2.42 billion) in costs connected to fuel injectors in several models from recent years, including Bronco Sport vehicles from 2021 to 2024.

But Johnson & Johnson surged 6.2 per cent as it lifted its full-year forecast after quarterly earnings topped estimates. Analysts noted that the health care company also lowered its estimate for the cost hit from tariffs. — AFP