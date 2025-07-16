WELLINGTON, July 16 — Malaysia has expressed its readiness to serve as the primary distribution hub for halal products from New Zealand into Asean markets, as part of efforts to strengthen the regional and global halal ecosystem, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Malaysian Halal Industry Development Council chairman, said two halal certification bodies in New Zealand have already been recognised by the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) and can play a vital role in driving the export of halal products from that region.

“I have invited New Zealand halal industry players to participate in Mihas (Malaysia International Halal Showcase) in December.

“At that time, we will announce the establishment of the Asean Halal Council, as well as Asean Plus Three (APT), aimed at harmonising regional halal certification standards,” he told a press conference after the Halal Forum and Tea Session with New Zealand’s Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety, Andrew Hoggard, here today.

This marks the third day of Ahmad Zahid’s five-day working visit to New Zealand.

He said another key strategy to facilitate New Zealand’s entry into South-east Asian markets through Malaysia is by extending halal certification recognition to organisations within the country.

“I’ve taken the opportunity here in Wellington to push for stronger collaboration between Malaysia and New Zealand, particularly on promoting Asean halal products into the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

He stressed that the collaboration is vital to supporting growth in the global halal market, which is projected to reach US$5 trillion (RM21.2 trillion) by 2050, with Malaysia targeting at least a five per cent share of the global market.

Ahmad Zahid said the halal industry should expand beyond the food and beverage sector to include cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, Islamic banking, insurance, vaccines, gelatin and more.

“Halal is not just for Muslims, it is a universal symbol of cleanliness, quality and health,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) will propose the establishment of a Malaysian Halal Development Commission, which will complement the Asean Halal Council. Meanwhile, efforts to revive the World Halal Council are ongoing in collaboration with GCC countries.

Asked whether Jakim’s stringent halal certification processes are still a concern for New Zealand companies, Zahid said the issue no longer exists.

“Jakim has delegated authority to two halal certifying bodies in New Zealand. Applications are now handled through them, not directly via Jakim.

“However, Jakim will continue periodic audits to ensure compliance with its standards. We don’t foresee any issues as I met with the two recognised associations this morning, both of which are certified by Jakim and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS),” he said.

Last year, New Zealand’s halal-certified meat exports to Malaysia exceeded NZD60 million (RM151 million).

During the forum, Ahmad Zahid also witnessed the exchange of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and the University of Canterbury (UC).

The LoI focuses on strengthening cooperation in chemical and process engineering, halal food technology and sustainable development. — Bernama