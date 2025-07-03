PARIS, July 3 — Europe’s Airbus is close to securing an order from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) for more A330neo long-haul jets, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The parent company of flag carrier Malaysia Airlines could announce the deal during Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Paris later this week, they said.

None of the companies involved responded immediately to requests for comment.

MAG Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail told the New Straits Times last month that the group was considering exercising options for 20 additional A330neos, which would be followed by a competition between aircraft manufacturers to supply larger widebody jets such as the Airbus A350, Boeing 787 or Boeing 777X.

In 2022, MAG placed an order for 20 A330neos and secured options for another 20. — Reuters