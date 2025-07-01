KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Bursa Malaysia stayed marginally higher at midday, driven by persistent buying activities in selected heavyweights, particularly in the utilities and construction counters, amid mixed sentiment among regional peers.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.65 of-a-point to 1,533.61 from Monday’s close of 1,532.96.

The benchmark index had opened 1.03 points higher at 1,533.99.

The broader market was positive with 394 gainers outnumbering 361 decliners, while 464 counters were unchanged, 1,155 untraded and 13 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.05 billion units worth RM851.71 million.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said traders are optimistic that the United States will be able to strike trade deals with its partners once its 90-day tariff reprieve ends next week, noting that Wall Street ended broadly higher overnight.

“Back home, the FBM KLCI closed higher at above the 1,530 mark, possibly due to the return of foreign funds,” he said in a note, adding that he expects the index to trend within the 1,530-1,540 range today.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional rose 24 sen to RM14.62, while Maybank slid 1.0 sen to RM9.69, CIMB and Public Bank both dropped 4.0 sen to RM4.27 and RM6.75, respectively, and IHH Healthcare shed 3.0 sen to RM6.79.

As for the most active stocks, Sapura Energy gained half-a-sen to 4.0 sen, MYEG added 1.0 sen to 96 sen, Pharmaniaga expanded 2.5 sen to 16 sen and Gamuda advanced 16 sen to RM4.95, while Tanco reduced 2.0 sen to 89.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 15.92 points to 11,463.69, the FBMT 100 Index garnered 13.71 points to 11,243.47, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 47.45 points to 11,485.69.

The FBM 70 Index advanced 59.31 points to 16,458.92, while the FBM ACE Index went down 10.43 points to 4,459.50.

By sector, the Financial Services Index fell 59.09 points to 17,591.49 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.49 of-a-point to 153.34, while the Plantation Index bagged 10.78 points to 7,360.98, and the Energy Index added 3.45 points to 738.73. — Bernama