KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Foreign investors registered a net inflow of RM33.2 million on Bursa Malaysia, reversing a fifth week of selling trend, said MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd.

In its Fund Flow Report for the week ended June 27, 2025, MIDF Amanah said foreign investors’ activities were mixed throughout the week, with net buying recorded on Tuesday and Thursday, while Monday and Wednesday saw net outflows.

“Inflows ranged from RM5.0 million to RM144.1 million, whereas outflows were between -RM50.7 million and -RM65.2 million,” it said in a note.

It added that the three sectors that recorded the highest net foreign inflows were utilities (RM102.6 million), transportation and logistics (RM45.9 million) and industrial products and services (RM22.9 million).

Meanwhile, the top three sectors that recorded the highest net foreign outflows were financial services (-RM109.9 million), property (-RM35.9 million) and telco and media (-RM28.0 million).

Similarly, local institutions continued their buying activities, extending to a sixth week buying streak with net inflows amounting to RM142.8 million, smaller than the previous week’s inflow of RM510.6 million.

Meanwhile, local retailers returned to net foreign sellers last week, recording a net outflow of -RM176.0 million, snapping their one-week inflow streak.

“The average daily trading volume saw a broad-based increase last week, except for foreign investors.

“Local retailers and local institutions saw an increase of +12.7 per cent and +9.7 per cent, respectively, while foreign investors saw a decline of -17.0 per cent,” it said. — Bernama