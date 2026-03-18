MELAKA, March 18 — A man was charged at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his acquaintance.

Saiful Hadi Othman, 44, is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with the murder of Muhamad Hanafi Yusof, 25, at a house in Sungai Udang here, between 7.58 pm and 8.15 pm on March 11 this year.

He faces the death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

However, no plea was recorded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Sulaiman, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syaza Nur Sharif prosecuted, while Saiful Hadi was unrepresented.

The court set April 29 for mention. — Bernama