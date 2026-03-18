KUCHING, March 18 — About one-third of Public Works Department (JKR) projects nationwide are currently progressing ahead of schedule, said Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan.

He said that of the 855 ongoing projects, roughly one-third are either ahead of time or on track, while the remainder are behind schedule.

Projects are classified as delayed if they exceed 30 days behind schedule or fall more than 10 per cent short of scheduled progress, he added.

“In this regard, I have instructed JKR officers to expedite the implementation of delayed projects. Those that are behind schedule must be prioritised,” he said after inspecting the Kuching Federal Multipurpose Building Complex (BGP) construction site today.

Ahmad Maslan said monitoring of the BGP project is being carried out jointly by the Ministry of Works and state authorities to ensure smooth implementation.

He noted that the Kuching BGP project is currently 134 days ahead of schedule, reflecting the effectiveness of close monitoring and the adoption of modern construction methods.

“We hope it will remain ahead of schedule so that the project can be completed as early as possible,” he said, referring to the RM140.8 million development slated for completion in November 2028.

The integrated complex will house 25 federal government agencies currently operating at separate locations across Kuching, serving as a one-stop centre to improve public access to government services. — Bernam