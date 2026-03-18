KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Sarawak government has officially confirmed that it will observe the additional public holiday for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2026, aligning with the recent announcement made by the federal government.

In a statement released today, the Sarawak State Secretary’s Office announced that the state has agreed to “adopt and declare” the extra holiday to allow Sarawakians more time to celebrate with their families.

The date of the holiday will depend on the official sighting of the new moon to determine the first day of Syawal.

The statement clarified that if Hari Raya falls on Friday, March 20, the additional holiday will be observed on the following Monday, March 23.

However, if the first day of Syawal is on Saturday, March 21, then the preceding Friday, March 20, will be the public holiday.

“This declaration is in addition to the public holidays already provided for under the First Schedule of the Public Holidays Ordinance,” the statement concluded.

The state-level confirmation follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s national announcement on March 15.

Anwar said the federal government had decided on the extra holiday to make it easier for Malaysians to plan their ‘balik kampung’ journeys and spend more time with their loved ones during the festive season.