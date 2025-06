KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on June 27, 2025, in conjunction with the national public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said the exchange and its subsidiaries would resume operations on June 30, 2025 (Monday).

It added that the Bursa Gold Dinar primary marketplace and Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ will remain open for trading during the public holiday. — Bernama