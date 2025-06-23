JAKARTA, June 23 — Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas firm PT Pertamina will change its oil transportation routes to safer shipping lanes, such as via Oman or India, if the Strait of Hormuz is shut down, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Fadjar Djoko Santoso, vice president of corporate communications at PT Pertamina, said the firm’s vessels would use alternative shipping routes that ensure the safety of both ships and crew, reported Xinhua.

Santoso made the statement following the approval by Iran’s parliament of a possible closure of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping activities, in response to US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“Pertamina has anticipated this by securing our ships and diverting routes to safe passages via Oman and India,” he told reporters.

The spokesperson added that the domestic crude oil supply for production remains sufficient and secure.

“In general, our crude supply is still under control,” he said. — Bernama-Xinhua